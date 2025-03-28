Cooper Flagg Labeled the “Most Complete Freshman” in Duke History by Jay Williams After 30-6-7 Sweet 16 Performance

There have only been a few times in history when a freshman has taken over the NCAA Tournament. Carmelo Anthony in 2003 with Syracuse and Anthony Davis in 2012 with Kentucky are the two most prominent examples, but if things keep going this way, Duke’s Cooper Flagg will soon be adding his name to that list. Flagg was phenomenal last night in Duke’s 100-93 win over Arizona as he became only the second player to ever score at least 30 points and put up at least five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

Advertisement

Flagg is already the leading candidate to win National Player of the Year, and he’s showing why in this tournament. ESPN analyst and former Blue Devil Jay Williams knows a thing or two about the best players in Duke history since he is one, so when he speaks about Flagg, we’d all better listen.

Duke became known during the final stage of Mike Krzyzewski’s career as the premier one-and-done spot for the top high school recruits, but although players like Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson all came through Cameron Indoor Stadium, Williams believes that Flagg is the best of the bunch, an exalted ranking that still feels earned.

“I think he’s the most complete freshman Duke has had in basketball history,” Williams said on Get Up this morning. “I think he’s by far the best college basketball player in the game today. By far. Because he does it on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he’s everywhere. Offensively, he’s a playmaker.”

“I think he’s the most complete freshman Duke has had in basketball history.” @RealJayWilliams and @SethOnHoops react to Cooper Flagg’s performance against Arizona in the Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/Vv5u7RLf4e — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 28, 2025

Auburn’s Johni Broome is Flagg’s main competition for Player of the Year, but even he doesn’t affect the game the same way the 18-year-old Flagg does on both ends of the court.

Cooper Flagg has earned the right to be called the best freshman in Duke history, but he needs a title to reach true legend status

The downside to having so many one-and-dones come through a program is that it’s difficult to form a long-term attachment to those players because they only get one chance to make their mark in March. Kyrie Irving only played 11 games in a Duke uniform due to an injury, and unlike Flagg, his team lost to Arizona in the Sweet Sixteen. Jayson Tatum’s team went out in the Round of 32.

Flagg has the chance to become a true legend by winning National Player of the Year as a freshman and leading Duke to their sixth national title, and their first under head coach Jon Scheyer. That’s something that even Zion and Paolo Banchero, themselves No. 1 overall NBA draft picks, couldn’t achieve. Zion went out in the Elite Eight, while Banchero was bounced in the Final Four by North Carolina in Coach K’s final game.

This freshman has the ability to carry Duke to the ultimate prize, but the road is not going to be easy. He’ll have to go against an Alabama team in the Elite Eight that just set the record for three-pointers made in an NCAA Tournament game. If he gets past the Crimson Tide, the Final Four could feature four No. 1 seeds for the first time since 2008.

Flagg is seen as a can’t-miss NBA prospect, but this is his one chance to achieve March Madness immortality. Can he do what so many other highly touted Duke freshmen couldn’t? We’ll find out in the next 10 days.