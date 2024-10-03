Karl-Anthony Towns Pacifies Situation in New York, Deals With Jalen Brunson’s “Who is Karl” With Class

Karl-Anthony Towns officially spoke with the media for the first time since being traded to the Knicks from the Timberwolves. In addition to meeting his new teammates, KAT nullified any sense of turmoil with his superstar teammate Jalen Brunson.

Towns appears to have fit seamlessly into the Knicks’ culture, as he went along with the bit. He jokingly declared that the first thing he did was introduce himself to the All-NBA guard.

KAT said the first thing he did was introduce himself to Jalen Brunson, in reference to Brunson saying “Who is Karl?” — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) October 3, 2024

Towns’ response referenced Brunson’s comment about the team acquiring Towns from the Timberwolves. During the Knicks media day, Jalen Brunson played coy when asked about the impending trade. Since the deal wasn’t official, Brunson and teammate Josh Hart tiptoed around questions from reporters. The guard jokingly said,

“Who’s Karl? I have no idea who that is.”

While it was a tongue-in-cheek joke, some pondered whether Towns would feel the guard was being hostile towards him. However, the forward has clarified there’s no tension between him and the Knicks superstar.

KAT is the perfect big man for the Knicks

Although Towns is the new face in the locker room, some faces are familiar to him. This won’t be his first stint playing under head coach, Tom Thibodeau.

Throughout 2016-2019, Thibs was the head coach and president of basketball operations for the Timberwolves. He was the man in charge when Minnesota snapped their 14-year-long playoff drought in 2018.

In his three seasons under Thibodeau, Towns averaged 23.6 points and 12.3 rebounds on 53.5 percent shooting from the field. However, Thibodeau didn’t have the luxury of placing an elite point guard such as Brunson alongside Towns during his Minnesota days.

KAT’s skill set unlocks the Knicks’ offense tremendously. Brunson led the league in pick-and-roll ball-handling frequency at 40.7 percent. With Towns as the roll man, the offensive options have multiplied.

Towns’s shooting ability makes him a legit pick-and-pop threat. However, if the Knicks were to run pick-and-roll between Brunson and Towns, their wings make it nearly unguardable.

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby’s presence on either wing, will prevent defenders from helping. If there is a help rotation once KAT receives the ball, he can kick it out to an open shooter.

The Knicks had the seventh-ranked offense in the NBA this past season. Undoubtedly, the addition of Towns will result in them becoming a top-five offense.