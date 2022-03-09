Is Jimmy Butler playing vs Phoenix Suns tonight?: Reports reveal bearish situation on Heat star’s health ahead of matchup vs Devin Booker and co.

Will Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler be available for selection ahead of massive matchup vs Phoenix Suns

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat may not be as hyped up as most other teams are in the East. But boy have they been on one this season.

The franchise currently sits atop the Eastern Conference, with a record of 44-22, which is impressive enough on its own, especially given just how competitive the conference has been so far. But, to add to that, the team has won 8 of their last 10 matches and has even won their last 3 on the bounce.

Needless to say, this team is pretty darn daunting as they are right now. But, ahead of their blockbuster matchup against the Phoenix Suns, there could be some problems for the franchise.

Jimmy Butler’s health has come into question ahead of the game, which could change the whole nature of this fixture.

With that in mind, will Jimmy Butler be able to play tonight against the Phoenix Suns?

Jimmy Butler labeled as ‘Questionable’ ahead of Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat

Ahead of this game against the Phoenix Suns, Jimmy Butler has been reported to be dealing with minor sickness.

Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) is still out for the Suns tonight vs. the Heat. Jimmy Butler (sinus/congestion) and Caleb Martin (left achilles soreness) are both questionable for Miami. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 9, 2022

While sinus problems have never kept a player out for a whole season, it could still result in Jimmy Butler missing this game entirely. And with Devin Booker coming back for the Suns, this whole situation really isn’t the best for the Heat.

The franchise will be hoping against hope that Jimmy Buckets can play during this match.

