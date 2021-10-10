New World Weapon Tier List : A veteran New World Players take on Weapon tier list on Amazon’s current market disruptive product for gaming industry

New World Weapon Tier List : The New World ARPG title from Amazon Game Studios was recently released into Public Alpha on September 29, after a month of Beta testing and Blown Nvidia RTX$3000 GPUs



The Amazon Game studios have finally seemed to make breakthroughs, but a lot left to be desired as they wanted to cater to the general masses. The game was made with the concept of accessibility in mind. Time and time again we have seen how mass played games have changed the gaming economy. But nothing so drastic here.

Most of the quests that are provided are repetitive, even though the level cap was provided at 60 during the beta stage, one would quickly run out of options and would have to ponder long. Friends to play with or a favourable stack is necessary to enjoy the game beyond the PVE realm. We followed the Beta Stage closely since we could not acquire Public beta keys for further testing in depth.

Here we list the Weapon tier list as comprehensible in a nutshell as possible:

Best New World PvP weapons tier list

S-Tier: Life Staff, Great Axe, Hatchet

Life Staff, Great Axe, Hatchet A-Tier: Fire Staff, Ice Gauntlet, Sword and Shield, War Hammer

Fire Staff, Ice Gauntlet, Sword and Shield, War Hammer B-Tier: Bow, Musket, Rapier, Spear

The importance of striking a balance between damage and animation speed depends entirely upon your playstyle. Weapons are Tools. The right wielder can dish out a slow sweeping attack or a single shot. But, since the game has tended more towards multiplayer($$$$$$), some level of support is necessary and a Duo at least is recommended.

Best New World PvE weapons tier list

S-Tier: Great Axe, Hatchet, Sword and Shield

Great Axe, Hatchet, Sword and Shield A-Tier: Bow, Life Staff, Musket, Spear

Bow, Life Staff, Musket, Spear B-Tier: Fire Staff, Ice Gauntlet, Rapier, War Hammer

Honestly, PVE is fun if you are persistent. Though AI is not as polished as expected, few weeks of development should see some improvements to it. PVE exists only to either level up quickly at early levels or as a testbed for testing out your load out for the next big raid.

Best one-handed melee weapons in New World

Hatchet

Weapon Masteries: Berserker and Throwing

New World beta saw that the Hatchet is the meta definer. In spite of lacking the versatility of the other one-handed melee weapons, the Hatchet is a decent damage-dealer and can be used for PVP adventures.

Sword and Shield

Weapon Masteries: Defender and Swordmaster

Sword and Shield were classified as one-handed melee weapons which would make sense IRL and allow you to double wield both if you want to go down that way. It is a very balanced weapon archetype and does not ever fail to surprise one on a bad day.

Rapier

Weapon Masteries: Blood and Grace

The Rapier is undeniably agile and probably has the fastest attack animation, but lacks any ability to crowd control effectively. Duels will go smoothly though more often than not Ambushes are gonna cause problems for you.

Best two-handed melee weapons in New World

Great Axe

Weapon Masteries: Mauler and Reaper

Hands-down (pun intended) the Great Axe is the most effective weapon. It has some potential to balance the speed and damage of almost all weaponsgame. Practice and some investment in the Mauler Mastery tree to improve attack range and AoE could well be your life saver

War Hammer

Weapon Masteries: Crowd Crusher and Juggernaut

The War Hammer isn’t quite in the same league as the Great Axe. Slow attack speed PlaguesWar Hammer, but pairing it with Enchanted lockdown weapons could allow to reach your peak damage potential.

Spear

Weapon Masteries: Impaler and Zoner

The Spear deals decent damage and abilities seem copied from League of Legends, but unfortunately this doesn’t tend to fool the real people you’ll be playing against in PvP very often.

Best ranged weapons in New World

Bow

Weapon Masteries: Hunter and Skirmisher

The bow is the best bang for Buck choice for beginners, particularly for PvE and exploration purposes. Furthermore, with patience and an investment of upgrade points, the Skirmisher Mastery tree would provide more opportunities.

Musket

Weapon Masteries: Sharpshooter and Trapper

Slow reload times but high damage. If you and your comrades are throwing yourselves into New World’s large-scale PvP battles, the musket makes a strong choice for backline and as a final resort weapon.

Best magical weapons in New World

Life Staff

Weapon Masteries: Healing and Protector

Life Staff is the only weapon in New World that has the capacity to heal teammates. Of course, it deals damage and a simple Strat to consider in raids

Fire Staff

Weapon Masteries: Fire Mage and Pyromancer

Fire Staff is the obvious choice for pure damage. People looking to play Glass cannon or Bridge the Damage gap can tend to this as a secondary to primary.

Ice Gauntlet

Weapon Masteries: Builder and Ice Tempest

Ice Gauntlet makes for a trustworthy secondary weapon, owing to its unique ability to regenerate mana.

New World weapons: how to choose your weapons

New World does not provide many character customisation tools. So, instead, we advise you to get a feel for each weapon and gear. Master the corresponding Skill tree or you can make hybrid builds like I do.

In New World, you can carry and equip two weapons at a time. It’s a better idea to synergies your weapon abilities as well as useage.

Weapon rarity

Rarity though regarded as a superficial variable is nonetheless a measurement of a better weapon tier. New World rarely has a complete collection of rare weapons available in shop in-game or through microtransactions.