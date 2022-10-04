EA teases next new Need For Speed game on Twitter

New Need For Speed : Following the dissolution of Ghost Games and lack of Need For Speed news for over two years, EA has finally teased the next entry on social media.

Popular racing game franchise Need For Speed has been dormant for the better part of two years with no news regarding the next game’s theme, title or even promotional artwork.

However, fans won’t have to wait much longer as publisher Electronic Arts has finally teased the game on the franchise’s official Twitter account.

Rumored to be called Need For Speed Unbound, the title has a lot of hopes riding on it as development has reportedly been handed back to Criterion Games and Codemasters.

EA updates Need For Speed’s Twitter account with teasers for the next entry.

👀 — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 3, 2022

In a Twitter exchange with a fan, the official Need For Speed account hinted that a reveal can be expected in the coming week. Before this, all fans had to go off of was EA’s statement during an investor’s call that stated the publisher’s commitment to the franchise.

The official teasers and artwork line up with previously leaked images that showcased the game’s name and the theme of promotional material.

Need for Speed 2022 has a cool logo indeed… @ALeekermann @_Tom_Henderson_ do you guys agree? pic.twitter.com/tPCqfRUleA — Ziimbiian (@Ziimbiian_) September 23, 2022

The new logo is quite the deviation from the one that fans have seen over the last decade. Other rumors around the title speculated that Need For Speed Unbound will likely skip the PS4 generation of hardware and will launch as a current-gen only title.

When will the next Need For Speed launch?

Traditionally, NFS has almost always launched in November, but the slightly later reveal this year has fans believing that a December release date is likely. Neither EA or Codemasters have posted further information regarding the title, allowing the hype to build up for the full reveal.

Following NFS Heat’s 95% discount on steam this week, a bunch of new users have flocked to franchise. Publisher EA will be hoping that this helps bring a new audience to the reveal as well.