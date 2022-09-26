17 Year Old GTA 6 Leaker Arrested by UK Police

The GTA 6 Leaker responsible for multiple gameplay leaks and videos got arrested by the UK Police on 22nd September.

The GTA Forums hacker who leaked 90 videos of GTA 6 turned out to be a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire. The police are still investigating and learning more about the hacker’s background.

The City of Police London tweeted regarding the situation. Here is what they had to say:

On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU). He remains in police custody. pic.twitter.com/Zfa3OlDR6J — City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 23, 2022

What Happened?

The previous weekend, a GTA Forums user leaked several videos showcasing early footage of GTA 6.

The leak showed multiple gameplay aspects like Bonnie and Clyde-type characters, Vice City, Strip clubs, etc. This caused a stir and had the community divided.

The leaked footage is one of the most significant video game leaks of all time, which prompted Rockstar to release a public statement on Twitter.

Fans still had things to say to Rockstar since they thought the studio was purposely delaying the game’s release to create hype.

You can read about the reactions in the post attached below.

Investigative Reports regarding the GTA 6 Leaker

The UK Cyber Crime Unit has continuously worked to track the responsible hacker since the leaks. In light of recent rumors, the teenager represents the infamous hacking group Laspus$.

The organization involved hacking several high-profile companies such as Uber, Okta, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Cisco, and Samsung.

The group went AWOL but resurfaced recently. Their first reported hack was the Brazil Ministry of Health.

Later, in an update, Matthew Keys, a reporter for The Desk, confirmed the suspicion that everyone had. The 17-year-old also hacked Microsoft earlier this year.

The hacker violated bail, is in the police’s clutches again, and will be held on trial for additional charges. These masterminds are also responsible for the latest Uber hacks.

The police are looking to apprehend more people from the group to end these hacking incidents disturbing the large-cap companies.

