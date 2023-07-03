23 Years Later, Shaquille O’Neal Brings Back the Infamous “Terrell Owens Stepping on Cowboys Star” Controversy

Shaquille O’Neal is renowned for his charismatic personality, both, on and off the court. As an active user of social media, Shaq frequently shares exciting and engaging content on his Instagram account, keeping his millions of followers entertained. From his humorous takes on trending topics to his behind-the-scene glimpses into his post-NBA life, Shaq’s Instagram stories never fail to captivate his fans.

Recently, one of Shaq’s Instagram stories managed to resurface a long-forgotten feud from 23 years ago, reigniting memories and sparking curiosity among basketball and football enthusiasts. Actually, O’Neal shared a video which shed light on the animosity between San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys fans. The hatred among the passionate fans runs deep and legends Terrell Owens and George Teague played a significant role in fueling that rivalry. Their on-field clashes and controversial moments created a lasting impact, with fans from both sides holding strong opinions about each player.

Revisiting the Feud: Shaquille O’Neal Ignites Controversy with Throwback Video of Terrell Owens

Upon looking at the said Instagram reel shared by Shaquille O’Neal, fans were taken back to the infamous 2000 incident where Terrell Owens, then a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, celebrated a touchdown by defiantly stepping on the Dallas Cowboys’ iconic midfield star at Texas Stadium.

The incident ignited a heated feud between Owens and George Teague, the former Cowboys safety who took it upon himself to defend the honor of the star. Teague sprinted across the field and delivered a fierce tackle to Owens, abruptly ending his celebration and sparking a scuffle between the two teams.

Owens, in a 2019 interview with comedian Kevin Hart, dismissed Teague’s hit, saying, “It was real weak. Just like your game – it was real weak. It didn’t even faze me.”

Unresolved Tension: Owens, Teague, and the Cowboys-49ers Feud

While Owens’ celebration on the Cowboys star was seen by many as a disrespectful act, Owens himself has claimed that he had no intention of disrespecting the team or its traditions. He argued that it was merely an expression of his passion and excitement in the heat of the moment. In the Instagram reel posted by Sportsuniverse126, he said, “I wasn’t tryna taunt anybody, I wasn’t directing at anybody.”

Interestingly, years later, Teague reached out to Owens with a business opportunity in an attempt to reconcile. He expressed his willingness to move past the feud, as per SI.com, saying, “Nah, we’ve never spoken, But I tried. I called him. Reached out. A while back I had an idea for a business venture, and I thought we could make some money together. But … I guess he’s not over it yet. Which is fine. I’ll live.” Despite Teague’s gesture, Owens declined the offer, suggesting that the tension between them remains unresolved.

Regardless of which side one supports, it’s undeniable that the Cowboys-49ers feud is one of the greatest rivalries in the history of football. The intensity and emotions surrounding the incidents between Owens, Teague, and their respective teams have left a lasting impact on the individuals and the fanbases as well.