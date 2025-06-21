“You What We Call a Show Pony”: Cam Newton Trolls Ashton Hall After the ‘Routine Man’ Looses 3 Races in a Row Against IShowSpeed

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has become the latest to chime in on the most recent social media craze: the race between influencer Ashton Hall and streamer IShowSpeed. This truly is the darkest timeline.

Newton is one of many NFL players to make a successful second career for themselves in the sports media space. He’s got a couple of podcasts, including one on his own YouTube channel where he interviews various celebrities, as well as his 4th And 1 show, which features Newton at a desk firing off his hottest takes of the day.

It was on the latter show that Newton decided to address the Hall-Speed races. Last week, Hall challenged Speed to a race. Speed promptly won, so Hall challenged him again. Speed won again. Then again. After the third race, Speed called it a day, even though Hall was calling him a punk for leaving. Unfortunately, in a show of speed, there’s no hiding, and Newton called Hall out as a “show pony” after the extremely muscled man lost to the unserious Speed.

“We are living in a day and age, where you gon have to put up or shut up. Now granted, let’s acknowledge that there’s an obvious weight difference here. … But if you’re claiming that you’re fast-fast, they don’t got no weight limit in track. … And if you ain’t first, you’re last. So, Ashton, my guy, Ima put you in the category with our distinguished gentleman, Peggy. A world-ass athlete.”

The former Carolina Panthers QB continued to lambast Hall, who has become famous for his ridiculous videos about his daily routines, for not taking his L with class.

“This is what made it worse. Bro take your L bro, because now, I don’t know if anybody caught this. But Speed, IShowSpeed was talking greezy to that guy: ‘Your image is tarnished, you ain’t nothin, you’re slow.’ … When you start having to perform, we don’t care how many burpees you can do. We don’t care how you look. You’re what we call a show pony.”

Newton did go on to show some love to Hall for his content, which might have been the most surprising part of the video. Hall has been gaming the social media system to the benefit of his brand partners, such as Saratoga Water.

Speed, meanwhile, continues one of the most fun social media runs we’ve ever seen. His trip to China was nearly a major geopolitical event, he’s been on WWE, nearly beat Tyreek Hill in a race, and he’s been at the Champions League Final. A few races against an influencer were never going to be a problem for him.