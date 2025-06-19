2x Super Bowl Champion Knows Who Browns Will Cut Among Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns have generally been one of the NFL’s most consistent doormats since their return to the league in 1999. That’s not likely to change this year, as they’re tied for the shortest odds to finish with the worst record in 2025. But… at least they’re getting their share of national media attention thanks to their four-way QB battle.

You’ve got the 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco, who had a nice run in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense during a short stint in Cleveland in 2023. He went 4-1 and led the team to the playoffs en route to Comeback Player of the Year honors. 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett was the first QB Cleveland acquired in this cycle. Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders were drafted in the third and fifth rounds, respectively.

That’s a whole lot of quarterbacks to consider here. But even with training camp more than a month away, some have already predicted the outcome of this QB battle. Bryant McFadden, a two-time Super Bowl champion cornerback with the rival Steelers, believes that Flacco is the clear frontrunner. And Pickett is the odd man out.

“I think Joe Flacco will win the starting job, and the reason why is because it seems like head coach Kevin Stefanski has a liking to Joe Flacco. I foresee the Cleveland Browns having three quarterbacks on their opening day roster. Joe Flacco as the starter, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel,” McFadden said.

“I think they will potentially try to trade Kenny Pickett. I think Kenny Pickett will be the odd man out. And oh by the way, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have really done a really, really good job throughout the offseason regimen,” he added.

🔥 Shedeur. Former NFL Player @BMac_SportsTalk on Browns QBs "3 QBs on their opening day roster. Joe, Shedeur & Dillon. I think Kenny Pickett will be the odd man out. Dillon & Shedeur have done a really good job in the off-season regiment" 📽️ @CBSSports https://t.co/ldAwrwvCGi pic.twitter.com/vGTqL8zBQH — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) June 19, 2025

Pickett could take solace in the fact that he was the first guy Cleveland targeted this offseason. They gave up a fifth-rounder and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to get him from the Eagles. Not exactly a hefty sum, but not nothing either.

However, looking at it from the opposite perspective, the fact that the Browns traded for Pickett then promptly picked up three more starter-caliber QBs would suggest they weren’t exactly confident in the former Steeler.

They could very well recoup some of the draft capital they used to trade for Pickett if they give him a good run in the preseason, then move him on themselves. It’s hard to see the experienced Flacco or the youthful high-ceiling rookies getting cut. Unfortunately, Pickett has neither the youth nor the experience to gain an advantage in this race.

Meanwhile, as McFadden noted, the rookies have been looking good.

Stefanski has said that all four guys have “answered the bell” so far, per ESPN. They also noted that Sanders specifically has made “an impression” on the staff. Training camp in Cleveland can’t come soon enough.