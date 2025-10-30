Myles Garrett Teases His Latest Halloween Costume as the Best One Yet, Ranking His Reaper Costume 5th

NFL players across the country have already kicked off their Halloween celebrations in style this year. Thanks to Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, fans got a sneak peek at how Detroit players decided to dress up, and they didn’t disappoint. Penei Sewell went with a scarecrow look, while Jared Goff showed off his fun side as the chef from Ratatouille … cooking on and off the field, eh?

Eagles players have shared their costumes too, along with several others around the league. But amid all the fun, it seems we almost forgot about Myles Garrett, the man who never misses a chance to turn Halloween into his personal highlight reel. Luckily, the NFL’s official X page gave everyone a reminder of what’s coming.

In the clip shared a few hours ago, Garrett sat down to rank his top Halloween costumes through the years, starting with the one that started it all: The Sack Reaper.

The 2021 outfit was a terrifying take on the Grim Reaper, scythe and all, but with a defensive end’s twist. He even printed the names of the quarterbacks he sacked on the back of the costume and filled his front yard with fake QB tombstones. Brutal! Garrett ranked that iconic look fifth on his list.

At number four was Garrett’s Jeepers Creepers costume from 2023. The creepy monster look was spot-on and nightmare-inducing, but the four-time All-Pro joked that adding a hat would’ve completed the fit. Maybe that’s why it didn’t crack his top three.

Myles smells fear pic.twitter.com/SD9QBMBc8P — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2023

In third place came The Terminator, last year’s look, featuring the classic leather jacket, dark shades, and half-exposed metal face. It was so good that Arnold Schwarzenegger himself gave it a nod.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey Rotella ROTStudio (@mikeyrots)

For the runner-up, Garrett chose his Vecna costume from 2022, inspired by the villain from Stranger Things. As a fan of the show, Garrett went all in, and the result was nothing short of terrifying. Like the rest of us, he’s surely now waiting for the show’s final season.

.@Flash_Garrett never misses on Halloween… what’s he got planned this year? pic.twitter.com/Jx9vNza7rc — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2025

So, what’s number one on his list? Garrett says fans will have to wait and see, teasing that this year’s costume will top them all. “Stay tuned for the new number one. I think it’s going to be the best one yet. Really had a lot of fun with this,” he said.

The suspense is killing us, though. And since the Browns are on their bye week for Week 9, we might have to hold out until Week 10 for the big reveal.

Then again, Garrett could surprise everyone and drop it online early, like other players have done. As for predictions, a Thanos costume (from the MARVEL comics) would be perfect … the Mad Titan himself. After all, who’s madder on the field than Myles Garrett? Ask any QB.

And speaking of impressive fits, one of the best we’ve seen so far comes from Lions star Aidan Hutchinson, who nailed his look as Eleven (also) from Stranger Things.