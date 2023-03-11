Patrick Mahomes Relives Grand Super Bowl Celebrations With Epic Throwback Pictures Alongside Travis Kelce

When Patrick Mahomes lifted the Second Lombardi trophy of his career, the Kansas City fans went wild, sending shockwaves across the internet. They proclaimed themselves as the underdogs and vowed to have given a befitting reply to their haters. To cherish the moment again, the quarterback shared some throwback pics alongside his go-to mate Travis Kelce on Instagram.

Although the Chiefs dominated AFC and remained on the top throughout the season, the franchise faced several setbacks in the form of injuries. Especially the ankle sprain incurred by Mahomes during the divisional round win against the Jaguars scared the KC fans worldwide. However, Mahomes, as usual, bounced back heroically.

Patrick Mahomes relives the glorious Super Bowl victory

Indeed the Super Bowl LVII victory shall go down as one of the most memorable nights in league history. Even after so many days, Mahomes and his teammates continue to cherish this achievement by sharing the post-game celebrations online.

Recently, the Chiefs quarterback posted a similar pic on his Ig story where fans can see him sharing the stage alongside Kelce, wearing the iconic WWE championship belt.

The celebrations were in full swing, with the entire squad administering a huge rally in the city. Their happiness knew bounds as the victory holds much importance following a big heartbreak against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in 2021.

Moreover, this victory symbolized the strength of their Offensive unit to tackle severe adversities despite losing great prospects like Tyreek Hill from the roster. Certainly, it ended all the criticisms and speculations against Mahomes’ ability as a leader.

Patrick Mahomes credits Andy Reid for his success

Ever since Andy Reid assumed the top office, he changed the entire landscape of the franchise. Moreover, Mahomes’ arrival bolstered their future plans clinching two championship titles in a span of four years. While speaking about the recent success, the quarterback made sure that he gave enough credit to the man who called plays from the sidelines.

“As long as [head coach] Andy Reid’s coaching, we’re going to have success as an offense and trusting the leaders that we have on that defense,” Mahomes said in an interview, per The People. Kelce transpired a similar view in this achievement, calling out the critics who allegedly labeled them the underdogs.

While a new season is set to begin post-March 15, it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs manage their success and move forward with defending the ultimate title.

