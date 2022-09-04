3 NFL Free Agents including Odell Beckham Jr. that Your Team Should be Looking for this Season

With the NFL season just around the corner, many impact players are still looking for a team to call home. These players could make a big impact even without being completely ingrained.

The NFL season is less than a week away and some quality players are still looking for a team. The players on this list won’t be casual NFL players who would be riding the bench.

These NFL players have been starters all their career and could still start for a very good football team. They are going to come in and be a vocal leader in the locker room that could positively impact your team

#1 Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. was last seen in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams completely dominating the Cincinnati Bengals. Then, he tore his ACL. But until that point, Beckham seemed like the runaway MVP of the game.

Beckham is still rehabbing from his ACL tear and will be signed off the market once he is healthy. However, to steal him from the competitors, it is in your team’s best interest to sign him right now if they can.

Another side of this could be Beckham is waiting it out to see if there are any contenders that end up losing their wide receiver to injury. He has proved he can be a plug and play athlete who can change any game.

Also Read: $200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ‘ayahuasca’ to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child

#2 Dont’a Hightower

Dont’a Hightower is one of the best linebackers of the 2010s, raking up multiple Pro Bowl and Super Bowl appearances. He is currently a free agent after playing with the New England Patriots last season.

Rumors are that the Patriots have kept his locker empty, welcoming a comeback down the road. However, Hightower is not ready to commit to another season just yet. He might be weighing his options and looking for a change of scenery out of New England. (Tom Brady)

Appreciate those flowers lil bruda ✊🏾✊🏾. You know I’m n ya corner https://t.co/bcRyG1NBbC — Dont’a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) July 31, 2022

Hightower was a Pro Bowler just 3 seasons ago before opting out of the Covid-19 impacted year. Then, he came back last year with 64 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 10 quarterback pressures. He was also the leader of the successful Patriots defense.

#3 Ndamukong Suh

Suh was last seen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helped them to a Super Bowl win as well. Their win over the Kansas City Chiefs was mainly due to the dominant defensive line that was anchored by Suh.

Suh is a great run stopper as well as a serviceable pass rusher in today’s league. The 5 time all Pro player is commanding more money than teams are willing to pay him. That seems to be the reason why he isn’t on a team just yet.

Source: #Browns have expressed interest in DTs around the NFL. On Ndamukong Suh: nothing happening with Suh as of now. I’m told while there’s interest from Suh, that’s it. Suh will continue to check in with Cleveland as they continue to search the market. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 31, 2022

However, as time goes along, injuries will open roster spots and playing time for a successful defensive lineman in the league.

Also Read: Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen and other Vikings ‘dreaded going to work’ because of Mike Zimmer according to quarterbacks coach Terence Newman