$200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ‘ayahuasca’ to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers talked in detail about his first ayahuasca experience on the Pat McAfee Show.

Aaron Rodgers is one of a kind. It doesn’t matter if he is on or off the field, Aaron never disappoints when it comes to entertaining the fans.

Winning back-to-back MVPs is not an easy task but what has actually proven to be more difficult for Rodgers is to keep safe distance from controversies.

Not long ago, $200 million worth Rodgers made an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast where he ended up talking in detail about his experience with ayahuasca.

As expected, his comments sent NFL Twitter into a frenzy. Just when many have thought that Aaron is done discussing ayahuasca on public platforms, he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and re-ignited the controversy.

Also Read: Tom Brady pitched a $211,995 luxury to show off his new deal with $570 million vehicle superpower

Aaron Rodgers says he tried ayahuasca to attain contentment and peace

McAfee asked Rodgers if he has started enjoying football a lot more in recent times to which the Green Bay star claimed, “I have been enjoying it since I did ayahuasca so the last few years should have been great.”

Pat instantly burst into laughter and then went on to ask a few more questions based on ayahuasca consumption. He questioned Aaron what exactly is so special about the psychedelic that made him fall in love with the sport even more.

To this, Rodgers replied, “mental health bro, it starts with self love and when you increase that then you are able to pass that on more easily.”

Calling ayahuasca a ‘master plant teacher,’ Aaron narrated the story behind how he ended up trying it. “A high school friend, Jordan and I were having a round of Golf and talking about his recent ayahuasca experience. He inspired me to do it because I was searching for a deeper level of self love.”

“Went down to Machu Picchu in Peru and had magical experiences. Had a couple of interesting nights and came back a changed person,” Aaron said, adding that he again did ayahuasca this offseason with a different bunch of people.

Rodgers claimed that the experiences with the ‘master plant teacher’ has allowed him to related more to his teammates, coaches and loved ones.

The reigning MVP then went on to add that he went to Peru to try ayahuasca in order to shed some of the shame and guilt and conditioning that he learned as a child.

“I grew up with a lot of self-judgement, not feeling good enough or lovable. So the goal was to shed those things and to find a deeper sense of self love with the hope and the idea that self love will lead to more contentment and peace,” he added.

Also Read: Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Quarterback Just Behind Aaron Rodgers After $245 Million Contract Extension with Broncos