NFL

$200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ‘ayahuasca’ to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child

$200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ayahuasca to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child
Shubham Bhargav

Previous Article
"One of the biggest upsets in the history of ODI cricket": Sehwag applauds Zimbabwe for their first-ever ODI win vs Australia in Australia
Next Article
"One Hander": Fan grabs stunning catch at Riverway Stadium stands in 3rd Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI
NFL Latest News
$200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ayahuasca to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child
$200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ‘ayahuasca’ to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers talked in detail about his first ayahuasca experience on the Pat…