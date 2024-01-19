30 Years Before Quitting His New England Job, Bill Belichick Had Made Special Arrangements for Late Orlando Brown, Who Was Yet to Make It Big

Bill Belichick’s departure from the Patriots after nearly 25 years marked the end of an era. He would certainly go down as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. During his tenure, his team achieved a remarkable 266-121 regular-season record and reached nine Super Bowls, securing six victories.

Advertisement

Belichick’s sustained excellence stands as a unique feat in an era emphasizing parity and short-term success. Lately, stories of his mentorship to rookies continue to emerge that show his lasting impact on the league. The now-former head coach of the Patriots once demonstrated his mentorship by assisting Orlando Brown Sr. in his rookie year. Back then, he served as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995.

The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach is known for his attention to detail, and he required players to travel in a jacket and tie. However, Brown was facing financial constraints and found himself without the means to comply.

Advertisement

This is where Bill stepped in, as he provided both the guidance and support needed for the young player to navigate NFL life. Coach Bill Belichick knew how to find a suit that fit, rookie Orlando Brown Sr. and possibly paid for it himself. Belichick enlisted the help of a friend at Cuffs in Cleveland to address Brown’s clothing needs, showing how he took care of the players on his team.

“So Orlando came up to me and he said, ‘Coach, I don’t have any money. I can’t afford to buy a suit. And plus, there’s no suit that fits me!’ So I said, ‘Okay, let me work on this.’” Bill said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SavageSports_/status/1635276900938694660?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Later, as they boarded the flight, Brown, now suited up, sought Belichick’s opinion on his appearance. Pleased with the transformation, Belichick expressed his hope that Brown would play as well as he looked on the field, per Patriots Wire.

Orlando Brown Sr. had a lovely 13-year career in the NFL, completing a total of 129 games, in which he started an impressive 119 games. He had a little unfortunate start to his career, though, going undrafted in the 1993 NFL draft.

Advertisement

More About Orlando Brown Sr., Who Played Under The Great Bill Belichick

The Bill Belichick-led Browns identified him as a helpful offensive tackle, who later on showed why he deserved a spot in the starting lineup. Brown went on to become popular with his nickname “Zeus” after his three-year stint under Coach Belichick. Orlando then signed with the Ravens, where he continued to show his prowess as an offensive tackle.

He even became one of the highest-paid players in his position in his prime. Brown Sr. started all of his first 32 games with the Ravens and then 13 more in the 1998 season. He made his return to Cleveland next season, however, his season was marred by a devastating eye injury in the 15th game of the season.

NFL official Jeff Triplette unintentionally struck Brown Sr. in the right eye with a penalty flag. That eventually forced him out of the game. This incident caused temporary blindness, leading Brown Sr. to file a $200 million lawsuit against the NFL. The ensuing settlement awarded him between $15 and $25 million. Following the temporary blindness, he didn’t return to NFL action until rejoining the Ravens in 2003.

Orlando Brown Sr. faced more health challenges beyond his temporary blindness. He succumbed to diabetic ketoacidosis at the age of 40, which is a condition prevalent among individuals with diabetes. He left behind three young sons and a daughter.

His son, Orlando Brown Jr., followed his father’s footsteps after getting drafted in the 2018 NFL draft. Orlando Brown Jr. is an offensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he was initially drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round, following in the footsteps of his father’s peak years with the team.