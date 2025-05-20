“He’s Losing His GOAT Status”: Fans Voice Concern Amid Reports of Bill Belichick’s Engagement to 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson has stirred up drama almost daily, and today is no different. It’s now being reported that the two are engaged to be married, despite that 50-year age gap. And let’s just say, NFL fans aren’t exactly thrilled with the news, with some noting that it’s changed their perspective on the legendary coach.

Advertisement

When Belichick arrived on the red carpet of a gala back in December of 2024 with Hudson, it marked the first time we had seen the couple appear together in public. Many were shocked by the display, and rightfully so. It’s not every day you see a 73-year-old man dating a 24-year-old woman.

Since then, the couple has practically appeared everywhere together. Hudson has even taken on a role as some kind of manager for the now-UNC head coach.

Well, the shenanigans aren’t stopping anytime soon, as the latest reports (per Dov Kleiman on X) say Hudson has told people about her engagement to Belichick.

It may come as a surprise, given that the couple just announced they were together so recently. But reports say they have been dating since 2023 and met on a flight back in 2021.

When fans caught wind of the news, many expressed concern for the Patriots legend. Most fear the damage to his public perception may now be irreparable. And when you mix the couple’s wide age gap with Hudson’s antics since getting together, it has been a tough pill to swallow.

“He losing his goat status,” one wrote. “This is the WEIRDEST relationship. I’m tired of hearing about it…” another penned.

Others expressed concerns that Belichick is being taken advantage of by Hudson.

“She gon kill him for that insurance money, smh,” someone commented. “I know his kids are like WTF? She’s about to take the entire family fortune. Smh,” another added.

This user remarked:

she’s gonna be set for life. She will be a young rich widow. — CMFK (@idonttshower) May 20, 2025

It’s certainly a weird relationship because of the age gap. And it does feel like something fishy is going on at times. But for the most part, the union between Belichick and Hudson has been harmless so far.

That said, if you thought the couple was done trying to own the spotlight after the possible engagement announcement, think again. It’s rumored they plan to get married around Christmas in the Boston area — a fitting one-two punch of Belichick’s old stomping grounds and the most popular holiday.

: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson will get married around Christmas time in the Boston area this year. Belichick is 73 and Hudson is 24… (via @ZoandBertrand) https://t.co/OzJpSdwtKu pic.twitter.com/xDKyqFeGXo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 20, 2025

Again, nothing has been confirmed, but if these rumors prove true, it’ll just add to the laundry list of media escapades the two have gone through recently. The awkward CBS interview was only the tip of the iceberg. Down below, Hudson has been excessively involving herself in Belichick’s life, which has fans concerned about Bill’s awareness.

Yet, despite all the controversy, Belichick has assured everyone that he’s happy and enjoys spending time with Hudson. And hey, maybe he’s being taken advantage of, but so is she.

Belichick has said that Hudson handles all the behind-the-scenes stuff when it comes to his job. He just wants to focus on football, so she’s taken on the role of his PR manager. Plus, the relationship might make the old coach seem more relatable to the younger college kids he now coaches. Anything Bill can use to get an edge, he’s going to.

At the end of the day, though, while this is a weird relationship that’s been overly dramatic at times, Belichick doesn’t seem to care what we think. He’s said many times that he doesn’t live to appeal to others. He’s just a man trying to live his life. So, while he may be losing his GOAT status by being with Hudson, he doesn’t care.

But that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop talking about him whenever something pops up! Stay tuned.