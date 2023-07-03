5 Months After Announcing Retirement, Tom Brady Admits Not Giving Up His ‘Champion Athlete’ Diet

Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has earned legendary status through his widely recognized career. Touted as one of the greatest athletes in football history, Brady has tasted success of extreme nature. While his talent, determination, and championship mindset are often lauded, it is his strict diet that has played a pivotal role in maintaining sheer dominance over his peers.

Dubbed as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) by many, Tom Brady’s commitment to adhering to a healthy diet is nothing short of exemplary. In fact, the renowned TB12 diet plan is now followed by other aspiring athletes as well. However, after Brady bid farewell to his 23-season long NFL career in February, many thought that he might go easy with the dieting thing. Much to their surprise, the 7x Super Bowl champion hasn’t changed a thing in his strict eating regime.

Tom Brady Commits to NFL Diet Even in Retirement

The legendary quarterback with seven Super Bowl wins in a 23-season NFL career, prioritized a healthy diet to support his remarkable longevity in the game. Moreover, despite retiring from professional football 5 months ago, Brady is determined to maintain his ‘Champion Athlete’ diet, as he recently revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine.

Known for his meticulous approach to nutrition, Tom Brady has famously avoided certain food groups such as white sugar, dairy, white flour, iodized salt, caffeine, and even nightshade vegetables. While some may perceive his dietary choices as strict, Brady emphasizes that it’s about making healthy decisions that align with his desired lifestyle. In his own words, “I don’t think it’s a strict regimen. I think it’s just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live.”

During his professional playing days, Brady recognized the importance of fueling his body for peak performance, considering it his most valuable asset. “I’ve developed so many healthy habits, I just want to stick with them.” Even regarding the much-discussed strawberries, Brady clarifies – “I just didn’t like the taste”.

Tom Brady’s Nutrient-Packed Diet Revealed

Tom Brady follows a disciplined diet plan that emphasizes the importance of wholesome, nutrient-rich foods. Known for his 80/20 approach, Brady dedicates 80 percent of his diet to vegetables. He allocates the remaining 20 percent for meat consumption. However, his meat intake is minimal. This is to focus solely on obtaining essential vitamins and minerals necessary for optimal fitness and reducing inflammation.

Here are some mouthwatering and healthy dishes from the renowned TB12 diet that Brady frequently consumes:

Seasonal Salad With Savory Vinaigrette Potato and Broccoli Frittata Fresh Veggie Lasagna Green risotto with lemon cream Chicken burgers with radishes Roast chicken with pumpkin and Brussels sprouts Salmon burger with avocado salad Pasta with creamy sauce Brady bowl Green juice Smoothies Avocado ice cream

As an athlete, following a well-designed diet is crucial for long-term success and sustaining a career like Tom Brady’s. It serves as a reminder that taking care of one’s body through proper nutrition can have a profound impact on overall health and athletic performance.