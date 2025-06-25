“How Do I Win Against Tom Brady, Bro?”: IShowSpeed Calls Fanatics’ QB Throwing Challenge Against Eli Manning and TB12 ‘Unfair’

Aug 29, 2013; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) meet on the field after the game Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Giants 28-20. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Fanatics Fest continues to be the talk of the town for sports fans this week as everyone from the former New England Patriot, Tom Brady, to the athletic streaming sensation, IShowSpeed, is in attendance for the event. The social media giant certainly did play his part by competing in nearly every competition that was available.

Whether it was a basketball, hockey, football, or even WWE-themed contest, the Twitch star did his absolute best to put on a show for both the fans in attendance and his millions of viewers who were watching live online. Unfortunately, his final scores couldn’t measure up to the likes of Brady.

After competing in the QB throwing challenge and mustering up a measly score of 13, IShowSpeed couldn’t help but to feel cheated once he saw the scoreboard. Of course, Brady’s name was firmly at the top of it.

“How do you win against Tom Brady, bruh? That’s not even fair. How you got Tom Brady and Eli Manning doing this? That’s just not fair, bro. How is that fair? We’ve got two of the best quarterbacks doing this? What the hell?,” he exclaimed.

Speed and Brady first crossed paths with each other at a previous Fanatics event. At the time, the legendary signal caller had just announced the start of his very own YouTube channel.

That gave Speed a rare opportunity to flex his experience and potentially secure a major guest for his own brand.

“Tell him he needs to start streaming, playing Fortnite, doing IRL streams, and throwing passes. You need to be streaming, bro. You live in Miami… I’m probably 15 minutes away. So look, we’re going to be on there and make a YouTube video.”

Although we’re unlikely to get any Fortnite streams out of Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted that Speed “has a lot to teach me,” hinting at a future partnership for fans to look forward to. Nevertheless, Fanatics Fest has proven to be a whirlwind for both the streaming icon and his viewers.

He may not be in contention for the million-dollar prize, but Speed more than likely got what he came for. His YouTube video, with the not-so-subtle title of “Beat Tom Brady, Win $1,000,000,” has already generated more than 735,000 views in just three days, while thousands of impressions across other social media platforms continue to pour in as well.

IShowSpeed is one of the most premiere personalities of the social media era, and his involvement in anything is certain to generate tons of additional clicks for his business partners. Seeing as Brady himself has a thing for being number one, perhaps fans shouldn’t be surprised to see him adopt some of Speed’s social media habits here in the near future.