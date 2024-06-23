mobile app bar

6′4″ Jayden Daniels Appears Small Standing Between Bryce Young and CJ Stroud

Ayush Juneja
Published

Apr 24, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels reacts at the Play Football Prospect Clinic at The Corner Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniel emerged as one of the best dual-threat QBs during his tenure at LSU, even lifting the Heisman trophy before declaring for the NFL draft. His ability to rush and scramble to make plays impressed many, combined with his 6’4″ stature. This impressive height also makes him taller than last year’s first and second picks, CJ Stroud and Bryce Young. However, an older snapshot of the trio might make you question whether Daniels is actually 6’4″ or has a stellar frame.

Jay Daniels of MLFootball recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a picture of three QBs—Young, Daniels, and Stroud—standing shoulder to shoulder, with the 2023 Heisman winner positioned between them.

At a cursory glance, there doesn’t appear to be much difference in the heights of the three quarterbacks, even though in reality Bryce is one of the smallest QBs in league history, being almost six inches shorter than Daniels. Moreover, upon closer observation, their frames show quite a glaring difference as well, with Daniels appearing noticeably lighter than the other two.

Fans, therefore, had a field day with the now-surfaced picture, with many noting that Jayden, who stands at 6’4″, looks much smaller than expected when standing between Stroud and Young.

A few users also commented that his slender build makes him appear shorter and suggested he needs to hit the gym before the 2024 season commences, while another fan pointed out that the height difference between Daniels and Young doesn’t seem very prominent. See for yourselves:

Another chimed in and added,

A fan quipped,

A user pointed out,

Someone commented,

Yet another said,

Notably, CJ Stroud stands at 6’3″, just an inch shorter than Daniels, while Bryce Young is a mere 5’10”. They did, however, start in their rookie year. Thus, the question remains: Will Daniels follow in their footsteps?

Jayden Daniels’ Starting Prediction

While other rookie QBs are finding it hard to adjust to NFL-level practice, succumbing to interceptions and whatnot, Jayden has picked up where he left off at LSU. The Heisman winner has showcased exceptional performance during the OTAs and the minicamps, displaying maturity and calm.

In fact, people have been talking about his accuracy and footwork, areas in which other rookie QBs, including Caleb, have been struggling. But is it enough to get him the starting job?

While Dan Quinn has yet to name the starter for the upcoming season, many believe Daniel already has an edge. He is currently ahead of Marcus Mariota in the pecking order, despite the fact that the former Eagles QB was brought in to ease the transition.

Jayden’s work ethic and physical attributes have impressed his teammates, as well as HC Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters. He has shades of Robert Griffin and Lamar Jackson in his game, though he is a better pocket passer than both.

While the Patriots are set to give their rookie, Drake Maye, a gap year to learn, Daniels, like Caleb Williams, might not get the same privilege.

However, amid all the excitement, the former LSU QB and the Commanders must ensure he is ready to withstand the physical pressures of the NFL. The franchise has a history of damaging the careers of many quarterbacks, and they need to make sure the same fate doesn’t befall their new rookie QB.

