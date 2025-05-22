Jameis Winston Gets Vocal About the Benefits of Batting Practice for a Quarterback, and CJ Stroud Agrees

Jameis Winston might be among the NFL’s most animated personalities, but behind the charisma is a quarterback who approaches his craft with quiet intensity. Now entering a new chapter with the New York Giants after a relatively decent stint with the Browns in 2024, Winston is back in grind mode — and his latest offseason training video shows just how creative that grind can get.

Advertisement

Recently, Winston posted an Instagram reel that turned heads, not because of some wild throw or trick play, but because he was out in the field with a baseball bat in his hands. No, this wasn’t some influencer-style commercial — the Giants star was swinging that bat with purpose.

As revealed in writing, Winston said baseball swings amplify his playmaking abilities. He was seen doing three bat drills, and with every swing, he broke down exactly why this unconventional routine matters for a quarterback.

The first was the Kneeling Bat Swing Drill, which apparently improves hip rotation, builds core strength, and corrects overuse of the arm. The second drill performed by Winston was the Standing Bat Swing Drill, which helps train full body rotation while improving balance and posture.

Per the Giants star, this drill also helps him reinforce the golden mantra, ‘throw, don’t push.’ And last but not least: the Step to Swing Drill, whose benefits included improved throwing footwork, weight transfer, balance, and rhythm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins)

Through the video, the message was simple but sharp: quarterback mechanics don’t begin and end with throwing the pigskin around. They’re built from the ground up, with body control, timing, and power all interconnected. And for Jameis Winston, the bat is just another tool to reinforce that total-body synchronization.

That said, the clip quickly picked up traction, and among those who liked the video was Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. This mark of support wasn’t random, for the Texans’ talisman is no stranger to blending sports in his own training.

In fact, part of his pre-practice warm-up in Houston involves a basketball. For those out of the loop, Stroud has often been seen tossing a basketball before the game at different angles, mimicking throws with variable arm slots to sharpen touch and fluidity.

So it seems like his peer from New York, Stroud, too, understands that refining a quarterback’s motion sometimes means stepping outside the pocket, literally and figuratively.

Coming back to Jameis Winston, his timing to post the reel and impress New Yorkers couldn’t be more important. After signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants this March, he enters a quarterback room that includes Russell Wilson, rookie Jaxson Dart, and Tommy DeVito.

With Wilson projected to start, Winston knows his path to playing time will hinge on being ready for any opportunity. So now in the Big Apple, Winston is making his case — one swing at a time. Whether it’s with a football or a baseball bat, he’s leaning into every edge he can find.

And if nothing else, his work ethic is sending a clear message: This isn’t just about getting reps. It’s about staying ready — and showing he still belongs in the conversation.