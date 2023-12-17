A Decade Ago, Gay Rights Activist & NFL Punter Chris Kluwe Boldly Criticized the Vikings for Trying to Silence Him & Cutting Him Off

In January 2014, former Minnesota Vikings Chris Kluwe punter wrote a hard-hitting article for ‘Deadspin‘ that openly tackled the issue of persistent homophobia displayed by one specific member of the coaching staff. He went on to claim that his beliefs and constant support for the LGBTQIA+ community were the premier reasons why he was sacked. In the op-ed, the former NFL star mentioned statistics, an uncanny draft decision, and several other instances that support his argument.

While the validity of his firing was never taken up as an issue, his claims that special teams coordinator Mike Priefer had used homophobic slurs during practice resulted in a three-game suspension and a public apology from the former Vikings coach. According to Kluwe, Priefer was also the leading in-house candidate for the coaching job that was up for grabs, which is why he wrote the article at that time and not before.

This revelation also paved the way for conversations around rampant homophobia in testosterone-filled locker rooms. It’s worth considering that Kluwe might have done this out of self-preservation, as he joined the Oakland Raiders after getting cut from the Vikings. Sadly, it didn’t really work out with the team, marking the end of his NFL journey.

Chris Kluwe Might Have Paved the Way for the NFL’s Openness

Cut to 2021, Carl Nassib, of the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first openly gay player in the league. The same year, the NFL announced proudly that ‘football is gay‘. These were pivotal moments in establishing a defense against the systemic homophobia that exists within sporting ecosystems.

There are reprimands to be made, and even those things keep happening in the background. For instance, a young gay fan once found 2000 homophobic tweets by 300 NFL players dating back a decade. But when confronted with these, a lot of them came out and publicly apologized, moving the needle forward in the fight against homophobia.

At the same time, stories like the one above keep popping up, showcasing that representation and recognition are being attained in some parts at least. And the wheels of change keep moving in the right direction. But a moment of courage a decade ago sparked the fire that we see in the league today.