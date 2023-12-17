HomeSearch

A Decade Ago, Gay Rights Activist & NFL Punter Chris Kluwe Boldly Criticized the Vikings for Trying to Silence Him & Cutting Him Off

Utsav Khanna
|Published December 17, 2023

Dec 6, 2009; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Vikings 30-17. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In January 2014, former Minnesota Vikings Chris Kluwe punter wrote a hard-hitting article for ‘Deadspin‘ that openly tackled the issue of persistent homophobia displayed by one specific member of the coaching staff. He went on to claim that his beliefs and constant support for the LGBTQIA+ community were the premier reasons why he was sacked. In the op-ed, the former NFL star mentioned statistics, an uncanny draft decision, and several other instances that support his argument.

While the validity of his firing was never taken up as an issue, his claims that special teams coordinator Mike Priefer had used homophobic slurs during practice resulted in a three-game suspension and a public apology from the former Vikings coach. According to Kluwe, Priefer was also the leading in-house candidate for the coaching job that was up for grabs, which is why he wrote the article at that time and not before.

This revelation also paved the way for conversations around rampant homophobia in testosterone-filled locker rooms. It’s worth considering that Kluwe might have done this out of self-preservation, as he joined the Oakland Raiders after getting cut from the Vikings. Sadly, it didn’t really work out with the team, marking the end of his NFL journey.

Chris Kluwe Might Have Paved the Way for the NFL’s Openness

Cut to 2021, Carl Nassib, of the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first openly gay player in the league. The same year, the NFL announced proudly that ‘football is gay‘. These were pivotal moments in establishing a defense against the systemic homophobia that exists within sporting ecosystems.

There are reprimands to be made, and even those things keep happening in the background. For instance, a young gay fan once found 2000 homophobic tweets by 300 NFL players dating back a decade. But when confronted with these, a lot of them came out and publicly apologized, moving the needle forward in the fight against homophobia.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CydZeigler/status/1735343022949449775?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At the same time, stories like the one above keep popping up, showcasing that representation and recognition are being attained in some parts at least. And the wheels of change keep moving in the right direction. But a moment of courage a decade ago sparked the fire that we see in the league today.

Utsav Khanna, an NFL journalist with a keen eye for the game, has been covering the sport for the past two years, trying to bring the most interesting stories from and around the game. Armed with a degree in English Journalism from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication, he transitioned from a background in Public Relations to pursue his passion for sports reporting. Having penned over 200 insightful articles, he tries to bring in all the perspectives while writing as the NFL probably as one of the most intricate ecosystems in all of sports. A fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he admires the way Coach Mike Tomlin makes players buy-in into a system and entrusts them in challenging situations.

