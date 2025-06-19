“How Did He Make More Than Jayden Daniels?”: Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy’s NFLPA Earnings Stun Fans

Jun 18, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings first round draft pick JJ McCarthy throws out the ceremonial first pitch in a game between the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

At the 2024 NFL Draft, when J.J. McCarthy was drafted 10th overall by the Minnesota Vikings, many expected the Michigan quarterback to ball out in the big leagues. But as it turned out, he ended up playing zero snaps. The culprit was a preseason meniscus tear that ruled him out for the entirety of his rookie campaign.

Advertisement

Yet somehow, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback has already secured a major win from his presence last year, in the form of royalty earnings. And not just any win, but one that has fans stunned by who he beat.

Per NFLPA filings, J.J. McCarthy made a whopping $4 million in group licensing revenue — the most by any NFL player in the 2024 season. Shockingly enough, this figure tops veterans like Travis Kelce, who brought in $3.25 million, placing McCarthy in uncharted territory.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that it’s the most earned by any player since Tom Brady’s $9.5 million windfall in 2021. That was back when his Bucs jersey dominated post-Super Bowl sales.

It’s also worth noting that McCarthy’s earnings were powered by not just merchandise — yes, jerseys — but also trading cards, video game appearances, and other NFLPA-licensed products.

So in many ways, the Vikings star’s NFLPA earnings reflect his brand power, along with the influence of timing and narrative. After all, coming off a national title with Michigan, being drafted in a high-profile spot, and having a passionate fan base gave him the kind of commercial springboard most rookies can only dream of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Front Office Sports (@frontofficesports)

And while there’s no confirmed data yet on fellow rookie Jayden Daniels’ payout from the NFLPA, fans online couldn’t believe J.J. McCarthy — who hasn’t played a game — could possibly be earning more than Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick and last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year

“How did he make more than Jayden Daniels??” one user wrote in disbelief. “Literally how?” chimed in another.

Others, meanwhile, expressed their awe at McCarthy clocking in $4 million despite being sidelined for the entirety of the 2024 season. “All without starting a single NFL GAME,” noted a fan.

This led one user to wonder how much Shedeur Sanders will end up earning next year, considering his hype, jersey sales, and never-ending media presence. “Sanders about to get a crazy pay day,” they penned.

That said, McCarthy didn’t just edge out another rookie. He also out-earned some of the game’s most marketable names. For context, Justin Herbert brought in $2.55 million, with Josh Allen earning $2.1 million and Christian McCaffrey getting a $2 million payout from the NFLPA. Moreover, only 21 NFL players — active or retired — earned more than $1 million from the NFLPA in 2024.

So for J.J. McCarthy, who also took home a $12.71 million signing bonus and a $795,000 base salary last season, his future seems financially secure even before he has played a regular-season snap.