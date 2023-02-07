Best Super Bowl Commercials: A look at the top 5 NFL Super Bowl commercials ever aired, ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The NFL Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner, and fans across the spectrum are excited about it. Not just for the amazing football put on display, but for the entertainment that comes with it. It’s not only the Half-Time Show that counts, though. While many are excited to see Rihanna perform, one can expect a similar thrill from others to watch commercials from some of the biggest corporations in the country.

With the number of eyeballs an NFL Super Bowl pulls every year, their fees for airing commercials are understandably high. This is why when corporations do end up booking a spot, they make sure to put out a memorable advertisement for fans to enjoy. In fact, these commercials may just double up as a second source of entertainment for many out there. Over time, there have been some memorable ones.

Some of the most iconic advertisements in the history of television have come during an NFL Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at 5 of the most unforgettable commercials that have graced the eyes of a Super Bowl audience.

Old Spice: “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” (2010)

This commercial may have prompted your better half to switch your soap for Old Spice, but it is still a great one to rewatch. Old Spice’s spokesperson at the time, Isaiah Mustafa, takes viewers on a romantic trip, in which he goes from his bathroom to a cruise ship, and ends up on the back of a white horse. All this, because he smells like Old Spice, which he says men must smell like. Quite a catchy one, to be fair.

Lay’s: “Golden Memories” (2022)

The world-famous potato chips brand decided to field two world-famous actors for their Super Bowl commercial. It shows Seth Rogen getting ready to get married, with his longtime friend Paul Rudd sitting beside him as his best man. As the duo eats from a packet of Lays, they take a trip down memory lane, which coincidentally all had some version of a Lay’s packet featured in them. Must be a nice life, yes?

McDonald’s: “The Showdown” (1993)

While Lay’s may have been able to pit two world-famous personalities together, they weren’t the first to come up with the idea. Back in 1993, McDonald’s pitted two NBA legends, albeit against each other. Larry Bird and Michael Jordan engaged in a high-stakes game, with the prize being Jordan’s Big Mac. With such a prize on the line, it is understandable that the game doesn’t end within the purview of the commercial.

Coca-Cola: “Hey Kid, Catch!” (1980)

Those who have been watching the NFL since the 80s will know that it is unlikely to picture “Mean” Joe Greene in a nice mood. However, this aggressive defensive tackle appears to soften up a bit after a game, when a kid offers him his Coke. Safe to say, a calmer Greene is definitely a sight to see, even managing to crack a smile for the kid, before giving away his jersey. Must have been some really nice Coke.

Budweiser: “Respect” (2002)

Probably one of the most emotional commercials out there, this one was aired just months after 9/11. No dialogues, no complex meanings, no actors even. The commercial just shows a pack of Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdale horses pulling a carriage through the countryside. The horses trot over the Brooklyn Bridge and march right into the city. Where they bow their heads and bend a knee as they face the Manhattan skyline.

Which commercial did you think was the best? Have any of these made your list of greatest commercials ever?

