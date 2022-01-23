“Aaron Rodgers also got immunized against winning in the postseason”: Skip bayless uses packers qb’s vaccination fiasco to crush him for upset loss to the 49ers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were upset by the 49ers last night. And Skip Bayless was not backing down from taking shots.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were destined for a deep playoff run this year after another season-ending with them locking up the No.1 seed. But after not trailing for the entirety of the game, the Packers lost on a last-second field goal, putting an end to all hopes for the team.

This made Rodgers’ record 1-4 against the 49ers in the postseason. And with only 1 Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers legacy took a major setback last night.

Skip Bayless took a major shot at Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers made major headlines this season after he said he was “immunised” implying that he was vaccinated when he actually wasn’t. And now made more headlines after this loss.

I guess Aaron Rodgers also got immunized against winning in the postseason. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2022

Rodgers had another incredible season. He ended the season ranked first in the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), interception percentage (0.8), passer rating (111.9), QBR (68.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.0). He led the league in all the same categories last season during his MVP season.

Over the final seven games of 2021, Rodgers completed 72.0 percent of his passes, threw 20 touchdown passes without an interception and produced a passer rating of 124.4. His seven-game streak with two or more touchdown passes and zero interceptions is the second-longest in NFL history. He also set a new NFL record (breaking his own from last season) with 13 games of multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in 2021.

Another MVP season for our guy Rodgers. 🤌 • 4,115 yards

37 TD

• 4 INT

• 111.9 passer rating#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/2TGzW9pUQq — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) January 9, 2022

With Aaron Rodgers future hanging in the balance, it should be interesting to see how the Packers offseason pans out.

