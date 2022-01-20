“Aaron Rodgers is going to shatter every record out there”: Brett Favre believe the Packers QB has the potential to become the greatest quarterback in NFL history

Aaron Rodgers put up another video game season ending with the Packers getting the No.1 seed. And former teammate Brett Favre could not be more impressed.

Reigning MVP Rodgers had a pretty remarkable season as well. The Packers ended the season with the best record in the NFC at 13-4 and got the extra Bye week heading into the playoffs.

Rodgers ended the season ranked first in the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), interception percentage (0.8), passer rating (111.9), QBR (68.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.0). He led the league in all the same categories last season during his MVP season.

Over the final seven games of 2021, Rodgers completed 72.0 percent of his passes, threw 20 touchdown passes without an interception and produced a passer rating of 124.4. His seven-game streak with two or more touchdown passes and zero interceptions is the second-longest in NFL history. He also set a new NFL record (breaking his own from last season) with 13 games of multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in 2021.

Another MVP season for our guy Aaron Rodgers. • 4,115 yards

• 37 TD

4 INT

• 111.9 passer rating#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/2TGzW9pUQq — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) January 9, 2022

Brett Favre says Aaron Rodgers is the best playmaker he has ever seen.

On Monday, the Hall of Famer appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio, And talked about his former teammate, Rodgers’ career thus far.

“I just think that his football IQ is as good as anybody’s that ever played the game,” Favre said of Rodgers. “Aaron’s going to shatter every record out there if he continues to play. He’s better now than he’s ever been and shows no signs of slowing down,” Favre continued.

“Whether he goes to another team or not, he’s gonna make whoever he plays with so much better,” he added. “He’s just a prolific playmaker. Probably, the best playmaker that I think we have ever seen.”

“He never makes bad decisions and he never makes bad throws,” Favre explained. “It just seems like he’s always on time. He’s always accurate and he always picks the right guy [to throw to]. I’m sure there’s times he’s picked the wrong guy, but you wouldn’t know it. Because he makes it work.”

It’s time for the playoffs. Narrated by @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/HYJvP45rcB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 18, 2022

Rodgers and the Packers will fave the San Fransisco 49ers on Saturday, looking to get their revenge from the 2020 NFC Championship game.

