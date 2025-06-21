Aaron Rodgers Follows a Morgan Freeman Quote as His Mantra to Deal With Intense Criticism That He Often Faces

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. © Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers is easily one of the most scrutinized players in the NFL. He has said some wild things, hung out with some pretty controversial folks, and done a few things that raised eyebrows. That’s why he’s always under the microscope. And it feels like every major media outlet has him on their radar.

However, the four-time MVP is rarely seen reacting to those opinions that slander him in public. Instead, he’s often playing around with the narrative, feeding the media little nuggets, though sometimes unintentionally. So, what’s his secret?

In his latest appearance on stage with his good pal Mike, an American platinum recording artist, a fan asked how he manages to handle all the negative sentiment that surrounds him. And Rodgers, who’s become something of an expert on the subject, had plenty of wisdom to share.

“I stole this from somebody, but somebody told me once, and it’s been a mantra for me now, but don’t worry about criticism from someone you’d never ask advice from,” Rodgers said nonchalantly.

This quote is originally by Morgan Freeman, and it perfectly applies to the Packers legend, given how his career and personal life have unfolded. Rodgers took heavy criticism for his choice not to take the vaccine, and he was also scrutinized for his ayahuasca ventures. His political stance has stirred up attention, too. But Rodgers doesn’t let that get to him.

“Think about it. Don’t worry about criticism from someone you’d never ask advice from. So all the people that love to criticize me about my, you know, plant medicine endeavors or my vaccination status, that’s honestly how I feel.”

However, being human, some opinions do take a mental toll on Rodgers, as being in control of every situation isn’t always possible. At that point, he relies on his inner circle for advice.

“It’s easier said than done, for sure, because we’re human. Somebody says sh*t about us you know starts a negative rumor about you. It hurts… you know it sucks,” said the Steelers QB.

“But deep down, those opinions do not matter unless it’s [coming from] somebody that you really care about. Which is why you need people in your inner circle like Mike is for me that can give you the real sh*t and tell you what’s really going on, but if it’s somebody outside of that, sh*t, f*ck it.”

Rodgers has faced intense criticism for at least five years now, ever since his vaccination status stirred up major backlash, and it hasn’t really let up since. But through it all, Rodgers has kept his focus inward and doesn’t let the outside noise get to him.