Aaron Rodgers Overlooked as Lavonte David Picks Steelers for Tom Brady’s Unretirement

Seeing Tom Brady shuck a flag grab and hurl a 20+ yard touchdown strike to Stefon Diggs at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic seems to have reignited an interest in quality quarterback play amongst fans and players alike. Apart from Team USA’s dusting of the competition, the biggest headline of the entire event was the belief that the former New England Patriot could easily return to the pros if he wanted, and according to Lavonte David, there’s more truth than speculation to that idea.

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The newly retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend made a recent appearance on NFL on CBS to discuss, amongst other things, the idea of his former teammate making one last run in the National Football League. When directly asked if he believed that Brady would actually be capable of not just playing, but starting in today’s NFL, David bluntly issued a one-ward assertion, “Yes.”

He was then asked to answer whether or not Brady could immediately be plugged into various situations, with Aaron Rodgers’ Pittsburgh Steelers being one of them. Again, David kept things simple. “Yes. Absolutely.”

When presented with the idea of Brady joining the Indianapolis Colts, however, there was a bit more hesitation on his behalf. “I’m thinking about the Daniel Jones situation,” he noted. “They really like Daniel Jones and I feel like Daniel Jones had a strong start to the season before he got hurt. But, if Tom comes in, so long Daniel Jones.”

Thankfully, for both Rodgers and Jones, just because the former linebacker was willing to snub both of them in favor of the seven-time Super Bowl champion doesn’t mean that there’s any threat of that actually happening. From his broadcast deal with FOX Sports to his minority ownership role in the Las Vegas Raiders, there is a litany of red tape that is preventing Brady from ever making an official return to the field.

Nevertheless, there’s still something to be said for the fact that David would rather face off against any signal caller from today than Brady himself. “I just don’t want to play against Tom,” he admitted after snubbing both of the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks, Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.

David’s answers seem to suggest that, even though the idea of Brady stepping onto the field of play is essentially impossible nowadays, it’s still a nightmare that haunts many defenders. The fact that he continues to be the boogeyman of the sport well into his retirement is nothing short of a testament to Brady’s capabilities.

After all, when you’re responsible for the largest come-from-behind victory in the history of the Super Bowl, it can be difficult for some players to ever feel truly safe around you. As noted, however, it’s safe to say that players won’t have to worry about seeing Brady stepping onto the grass for any reason other than hosting a post-game interview.