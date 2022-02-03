“Aaron Rodgers going there with Hackett makes too much sense”: Peyton Manning’s Super Bowl run with Denver is something Packers QB should emulate this off-season

Aaron Rodgers future will be up for constant debate ahead of his decision. And Former HC Chuck Pagano believes Denver might be the best place for the Packers QB.

One of the favourites to land the future HOFer is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have the cap space to acquire the future Hall of Famer and still surround him with enough help to compete in 2022. John Elway collected talented pass-catchers such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Noah Fant, and Albert Okwuegbunam, and they make Denver one of the more appealing destinations for passers around the league.

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett was just hired as a HC, coincidentally, of the Denver Broncos, so the case for Rodgers’ future only got stronger.

Aaron Rodgers is (+250) to be the next quarterback of the Denver Broncos 👀 via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/nuSi4qJEdm — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) January 24, 2022

Chuck Pagano believes Aaron Rodgers should go to Denver to be like Peyton Manning

Pagano believes the Denver Broncos should make a run at Rodgers this offseason. The team went for veteran Peyton Manning in the twilight of his career. And it ended with 2 Super Bowl runs, and 1 championship.

“You look at Denver’s history with Peyton Manning and winning a Super Bowl with him. This just makes too much sense with [Nathaniel] Hackett going there and hiring all the Green Bay guys to come on that staff on the offensive side,” Pagano said.

“You look at Denver’s history winning a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning.. Aaron Rodgers going there with Hackett makes too much sense” ~Chuck Pagano#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/jSkdBKcp1a — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2022

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of holes to address heading into 2022. And Aaron Rodgers is just one of them. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams is set to hit free agency, the team is almost $40M over the salary cap and it would be surprising if Jordan Love did not start expecting more playing time. And all of this is ignoring everything that has gone through between Rodgers’ and the Packer front office.

Should the Broncos land Rodgers, the AFC will have another cracker of a team fighting for the championship.

Also Read: “Tom Brady wanted the relationship Peyton Manning had with Tony Dungy”: Shannon Sharpe believes that Bill Belichick’s ‘old school style’ left his QB jealous of players like Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, and Peyton Manning