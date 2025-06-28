King Dunlap Uses Brett Favre Example to Joke That Aaron Rodgers Will Retire Four Times From the NFL

During his most recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers stopped just short of fully confirming that this will indeed be his last go around in the NFL. The 2025 season, for now, is still expected to be the penultimate season for the Green Bay legend, however, some are already calling his bluff.

Advertisement

Simply put, being “pretty sure” of retirement isn’t good enough for the former Philadelphia Eagle, King Dunlap. During his recent appearance on the Raw Room podcast, the retired left tackle argued that you’re either all the way in or all the way out when it comes to retiring.

In the case of Rodgers, Dunlap suggested that he’ll end up following in the footsteps of Brett Favre after all.

“He’s going to retire more times than Brett Favre did. He’s gonna beat Brett Favre. He been trying to bash Brett Favre his whole career, so he’s going to retire, how many times Brett Favre did it, Aaron’s gon’ do one more. It’s going to be every year. He’s going to beat Brett Favre one way or another.”

Favre infamously retired on three separate occasions throughout his NFL career which lasted for two decades. Initially, he retired from the Green Bay Packers in March of 2008, although it would only last a total of five months.

Favre would return to the league after signing on to become a New York Jet, however, he would retire once again in February of 2009, after just one season with the team. This time, his retirement would last a total of six months.

The former Super Bowl champion would then join forces with the Minnesota Vikings, where he would play out the final two seasons of his career before ultimately retiring for a third and final time in July of 2010. To this day, his seemingly never-ending series of faux retirements is one of the most beloved gags among sports fans.

Thankfully, the league likely won’t have to worry about Rodgers stringing folks along in a similar manner. As a free agent, Rodgers saw very little demand from would-be suitors.

The New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and several other teams who were all in need of a quarterback at one point in time or another this offseason, passed on him. Given that lack of interest, in addition to his ever-faltering presence in the pocket, it seems as if this will indeed be the final season of Rodgers’ career, whether he likes it or not.

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers manage to get any juice for their squeeze, then a one-off season with one of the game’s greatest signal callers may prove to be a smart move after all.