“Aaron Rodgers has played like a failed Jeopardy host”: NFL Fans blast Packers QB after embarring game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers got routed by New Orleans Saints 38-3 in their NFL opener. And NFL fans were not having it

The Packers quarterback has had one of the most turbulent offseasons for a superstar in recent memory. From potentially demanding a trade, to holding out of training camp and the 2021-22 season, to even retiring, Packers fans have been on an absolute roller coaster this year.

But even though they were given relief with the reigning MVP returning to the stacked squad, the game was anything but pleasant. The 35-point loss suffered by the Packers is the worst in a season opener by a team that played in either the AFC or NFC Championship Game the previous season.

The game was one of the worst games of Rodgers’ legendary career as he completed just 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, zero touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. The Packers were nearly shut out on a day in which they converted just a single third down. And was benched for backup quarterback Jordan Love with over 10 mintues left in the game.

It was a stunning amount of garbage time for an offense that was the league’s No. 1 scoring unit a year ago and for a quarterback who won his third NFL MVP award while throwing 48 touchdown passes and just five interceptions en route to a 121.5 passer rating — the second-highest of his career and in NFL history, with only his 122.5 rating during his first MVP season of 2011 being better.

NFL fans roasted Aaron Rodgers in his return

Aaron Rodgers has played like a failed Jeopardy host today. — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) September 12, 2021

Aaron Rodgers: “sure I’ll play this season” pic.twitter.com/HaDkJ9GwIj — Don Comirnaty (@35mmPapi) September 12, 2021

Aaron Rodgers today pic.twitter.com/DsE7kmVNXc — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) September 12, 2021

“I’m fully bought in for this season, I’m fully committed to the Packers.” Also Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/rWT7tBPJUo — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) September 12, 2021

Aaron Rodgers by Week 6 pic.twitter.com/BSJVffosAN — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) September 12, 2021

Aaron Rodgers was out here talking about “The Last Dance” like he was Michael Jordan and then pulled up to week 1 to get shown up by Jameis Winston. — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) September 12, 2021

