“Kyler Murray on 1 today!!! Sheesh man!!”: LeBron James shouts out Cardinals QB after he torches Tennessee Titans for 5 touchdowns in NFL Week 1

Kyler Murray is tearing apart the Tennessee Titans’ defense. And LeBron James is super impressed with the 3rd year QB.

The Arizona Cardinals have to compete in a very tough NFC West conference. But 3 quarters in, they look lethal as they lead 17-0 against a solid Tennesee Titans team.

And a lot of that has to do with Kyler Murray who has 4 passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown even before the 4th quarter. Against a very good Titans defence, Murray threw 4 touchdowns for the first time in his NFL career. LeBron James has taken notice

Kyler Murray on 1 today!!! Sheesh man!! 4TDs so far. Still 10 mins in the 3rd — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021

Kyler Murray is embarrassing the Tennessee Titans

It didn’t take long for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins to hook up for their first highlight this season.

On a third-and-goal at the 5 in the first quarter, Murray retreated to avoid the rush. He moved to his right to avoid the rush and threw across his body to the back of the end zone. There was Hopkins, who made a great high catch and then got both feet down in bounds for the score.

And then the duo went on to score again in the 2nd quarter.

Kyler Murray then went on to score a rushing touchdown and dropped 2 dimes to Christian Kirk in the endzone.

