“Aaron Rodgers is terrific & has been super but not better than Tom Brady”: Dick Vitale backs Bucs QB for MVP after record-breaking 2021 season

The Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers MVP debate is heating up and is as close as ever. But Dick Vitale is backing the Bucs QB to win this time around.

In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991.

He also broke Drew Brees’ record of most completions ever in a season.

Tom Brady in his age 44 season: – 485/719 (67%)

– 5,316 passing yards (1st in NFL)

– 43 TD passes (1st in NFL)

– 2 rushing TDs

– 12 INTs

– 102.1 passer rating pic.twitter.com/ICm8ra65Nb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2022

Reigning MVP Rodgers had a pretty remarkable season as well. The Packers ended the season with the best record in the NFC at 13-4 and got the extra Bye week heading into the playoffs.

Rodgers ended the season ranked first in the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), interception percentage (0.8), passer rating (111.9), QBR (68.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.0). He led the league in all the same categories last season during his MVP season.

Over the final seven games of 2021, Rodgers completed 72.0 percent of his passes, threw 20 touchdown passes without an interception and produced a passer rating of 124.4. His seven-game streak with two or more touchdown passes and zero interceptions is the second-longest in NFL history. He also set a new NFL record (breaking his own from last season) with 13 games of multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in 2021.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers 2021 pic.twitter.com/RWHveSKw6G — Tom Brady Facts (@TB_Facts) January 11, 2022

Dick Vitale believes Tom Brady is the MVP.

Sports commentator Dick Vitale opened up about the NFL MVP commentator.

Aaron Rodgers is terrific & has been super but not better than @Buccaneers @TomBrady GOAT . TB12 has 5300 yards most in NFL / most TD passes 43 / Most completions . What makes his achievements INCREDIBLE is that he has had to deal with. MANY injuries to key ppl. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 17, 2022

Brady and the Bucs will prepare to face the Rams and Rodgers and the Packers will prepare to face the 49ers in the Divisional round of the playoffs next Sunday. It should be very interesting to see if we will get to see an NFC championship rematch from last season in the future.

