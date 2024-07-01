Adidas Creatively Teases Partnership With Patrick Mahomes’ Texas Tech After Snatching It From Under Armour

While it’s been a year since Patrick Mahomes announced his alma mater, the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ partnership with Adidas for their apparel and accessory needs, it’s only today that the 10-year deal officially begins. Texas is one of the hottest names in American college sports today, and an announcement video of epic proportions was only anticipated. Arguably, the apparel company didn’t disappoint.

Adidas’ promotional video cleverly featured Mahomes, already sparking conversations across the NFL world. For those out of the loop, a few years ago, the two-time MVP attended the final four, supporting his alma mater, Texas Tech.

He was captured at the event wearing a Texas Tech jersey, albeit with a slight modification. Considering that the QB signed a deal with Adidas in his rookie year, getting spotted in an Under Armour jersey would have been an act of cheating a brand that’s been there with him since day one.

Therefore, he covered the Under Armour logo on the jersey by placing an Adidas sticker over it. Mahomes’ small gesture instantly went viral, earning him brownie points on the internet.

So in Adidas’ latest 10-year partnership announcement video with Mahomes’ alma mater, they placed a similar sticker in the middle of the field. As the visual zoomed in, the CGI sticker was taken off by a helicopter, revealing the Texas Tech, Adidas, and Patrick Mahomes’ gladiator logos.

Arguably, this was one of the most creative ways to announce the beginning of a historic partnership that’s set to benefit both parties immensely.

Adidas Signs Massive 10-Year Deal With Texas Tech

As part of the collaboration, Adidas now becomes the official uniform, apparel, footwear, and accessories partner of the Texas Tech Raiders. Reports also state that a lot more details about uniforms, apparel, and celebratory events across the Texas Tech campus will be revealed in the coming months by the apparel giant.

However, the best part of the deal is the advantage that college athletes will receive. Adidas is known to have one of the strongest NIL Ambassador Networks, and, luckily for the students at Texas Tech, the deal gives all eligible students direct access to that said network. Last but not least, the partnership helps Adidas tap into the incredible talent hub of Texas Tech while the University gets its brand image elevated.

“This collaboration will elevate the Texas Tech brand nationally, providing our student-athletes with the best apparel and equipment. As a new era of the Big 12 begins, this partnership is essential for Texas Tech Athletics to compete at the highest levels,” summed up Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics at Texas Tech University.

This is arguably a big coup by Adidas, as Texas Tech had a two-decade-long partnership with Under Armour!