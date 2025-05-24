At 29, Patrick Mahomes Has the Same Number of Super Bowl Wins as Tom Brady but Trails in Social Media Followers and Net Worth

Patrick Mahomes had a golden opportunity to narrow the Super Bowl gap between himself and Tom Brady. With a win in Super Bowl 59 against the Eagles, Mahomes could’ve surpassed Brady in Lombardi Trophies before turning 29. But the Chiefs fell well short, and now, both quarterbacks sit tied with three championships apiece at that age. While Mahomes still has time on his side, the road to matching Brady’s legacy remains long, not just in terms of championships, but also popularity and global recognition.

Advertisement

Take social media, for example. Mahomes still trails Brady significantly in online following. On Instagram, the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback boasts a massive 15.2 million followers, thanks to his consistent presence, brand promotions, and curated lifestyle posts. Mahomes, on the other hand, has just 6.7 million followers. He’s not as active, likely because he’s still deep in the grind of his career, juggling games, training, and raising three young children. When he does post, it’s usually centered on family or the Chiefs.

Interestingly, neither quarterback cracks the top ten when it comes to the most-followed athletes on Instagram. Global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli, and LeBron James dominate that list, reminding us that American football still lags behind in international reach.

On X (formerly Twitter), the gap narrows. Brady has 3 million followers, while Mahomes trails just slightly at 2.7 million.

Brady’s career longevity and post-retirement ventures have helped him build a financial empire. After more than two decades on the field, he signed a $375 million, ten-year broadcasting deal with Fox. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he’s now worth around $300 million. That includes $330 million in career earnings and another $150 million from endorsements. Even in retirement, he reportedly pulls in $30 million annually.

Patrick Mahomes, by contrast, is still in the early chapters of his career. In just eight seasons, he’s already amassed an impressive $90 million net worth. Following his $16.7 million rookie deal, he signed a record-breaking 10-year, $503 million contract — the first half-billion-dollar deal in sports history. Analysts estimate his current annual income at $46 million, and rising QB market rates could make him the NFL’s highest-paid player again when he signs his next extension.

If Mahomes plays another decade, there’s a strong chance he could eventually surpass Brady in total earnings. But to do so, he’ll need to make sacrifices and invest in his body the way Brady did — famously treating it like a temple throughout his career. He also needs to prepare for the inevitable: there may come a time when Super Bowl trips are no longer annual expectations.

Brady himself went a full decade without a Super Bowl win — from his third ring in 2004 to his fourth in 2014 — losing two finals in that span. Mahomes has already lost two Super Bowls and could face more setbacks before tasting victory again. That’s simply the nature of the NFL.

As for popularity, Mahomes may receive a boost in the coming years. If he plays in the Olympics’ flag football competition or if the Chiefs participate in more international games, his global profile could rise significantly.

For now, the GOAT remains richer and more popular. But Patrick Mahomes’ journey is far from over, and his legacy is still being written.