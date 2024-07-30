After Being a LeBron James Hater For Years, NFL Veteran Says Bronny Deserves Special Treatment

The debate around nepotism in sports reignited when the Lakers drafted Bronny James, the son of their power forward and NBA legend LeBron James. Drafted as the 55th overall pick, many felt Bronny didn’t deserve the selection based on his below-average stats. However, some critics, including an NFL veteran, are warming up to the idea of Bronny receiving special treatment because of what his father represents.

During a recent episode of the Pivot Podcast, Channing Crowder talked about LeBron’s journey in basketball, culminating in him being one of the two flag bearers for Team USA in the Olympics. Crowder acknowledged that he was one of the biggest haters of the 4-time NBA Champion, but feels James has finally won him over to his side.

Talking about LeBron, Crowder pointed out that LeBron is an embodiment of success in the African-American community. He is a great father, husband, and person. His accomplishments go beyond basketball, he is a true American role model, the best in his sport, and also a great human being.

Furthermore, the former linebacker claimed that LeBron deserves everything he gets in his life, and that includes special treatment for his son or anyone else in his family. The standards he has set both on and off the field cannot be replicated.

” So any hater out there, and I can be the hater of all haters sometimes. LeBron deserves everything he has. I feel as if Bronny is getting special treatment because of his daddy. Yes, he deserves that too. He deserves to have nepotism or whatever it is a preference over people because he’s LeBron James. “

While a hater like Crowder has changed his tune about James as a player and as a person, he still feels Michael Jordan is the greatest and best basketball player of all time.

Still, LeBron has transcended Jordan in one sphere where no one can match him. It’s his overall impact and the standard he has set that makes people follow the path he took.

Everyone should follow Lebron’s approach to life, says Crowder

Channing believes that young men, regardless of their background, should strive to model their lives after LeBron’s example. He encourages them to work hard, excel in their chosen fields, and remain grounded as individuals.

Channing emphasized that LeBron is not only a great father and role model for his kids but also a loyal friend and successful entrepreneur. He highlighted how the NBA legend even included his childhood friends in his business ventures, showcasing his commitment to those who have been with him from the beginning.

LeBron has set unmatched standards as a man, both on and off the court, and people should aspire to emulate those standards.

The debate for the greatest basketball player will continue to rage on and the haters will continue to hate. Those are things LeBron can’t control. What he can control is being his best self and continuing on the path he forged for himself. In the end, it’s the impact he makes in his community that will determine his legacy.