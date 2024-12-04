After Pat Surtain II, Denver Nuggets Star Dons Travis Hunter Heisman T-Shirt for the Warriors’ Game

The support for Travis Hunter to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy 2024 is growing louder. And, it’s not just Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders who are backing him for the award now. Athletes from the NFL and NBA in Denver are rallying behind the Colorado Buffaloes star player.

During the Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos pre-game at Empower Field on Monday Night Football, Pat Surtain II expressed his support. The Denver CB wore a Travis Hunter Heisman T-shirt for Colorado’s two-way star. A day later, Denver Nuggets’ small forward Peyton Watson wore the Travis Hunter shirt during the game against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Cup.

Peyton Watson wearing a Travis Hunter shirt before the Nuggets NBA Cup game tonight Many Denver athletes supporting the HE12MAN campaign pic.twitter.com/N3I7sijo9k — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) December 4, 2024

With support pouring in from fans and the players, Hunter has become a major talking point even in games that don’t involve him.

He is definitely the favorite for the award now, by a long margin. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Travis is leading the race (-10,000), ahead of Ashton Jeanty (Boise State: +2,000) and Dillon Gabriel (Oregon: +50,000).

If Travis emerges as the winner, he will become the first defensive player to win it in 27 years. Charles Woodson, a two-way athlete for Michigan, much like Hunter is for Colorado, had won it in 1997.

So, the committee has in the past picked two-way players like Hunter for the top honor. And Travis has solid numbers to back him.

He is ranked in the top five in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Additionally, Hunter’s impressive defensive performances, having played nearly every snap on defense, makes him a top contender for the Heisman Trophy.

This is sweet. Pat Surtain II wearing a Travis Hunter for Heisman t-shirt before the Monday night game #9sports pic.twitter.com/ixhtYaC5gL — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) December 2, 2024

In what turned out to be a fantastic season, Hunter recorded 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense. He also had two rushes for 5 yards and one touchdown, providing proof of his offensive dominance. In the defense, Hunter had recorded 31 tackles, 11 passes deflected, four interceptions, and one forced fumble, capping off a remarkable performance.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on December 14, Saturday. The finalists for the award will be announced on December 9, Monday.