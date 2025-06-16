“5 Offers Turned 10, Then 15, 20”: Colorado WR Drelon Miller Reveals How He Eventually Landed in Deion Sanders’ Team

With Colorado’s top wideouts from last season—Travis Hunter, Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn Jr., and others—off to the NFL, the Buffaloes’ receiving room is entering a new era. The remaining group of young receivers will form the core of this season’s unit, and they’ll finally have the chance to step out of the shadows and showcase their talent. One name to watch closely is Drelon Miller.

A former four-star prospect, Miller enters his sophomore year after gaining valuable experience as a freshman. He appeared in all 13 games, started three, and finished with 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns—solid numbers for a first-year player in a crowded room.

But how did Deion Sanders manage to land a coveted recruit like Miller, especially after a 4–8 finish the year prior? The answer lies in Miller’s journey—and the spark that ignited his rise.

According to Miller, his recruitment began early, when he was just 16 years old and a sophomore in high school. A gifted multi-sport athlete, he attracted attention not only for his football skills but also for his abilities on the basketball court. Still, the offers didn’t come as a surprise to him. He believed in his talent and embraced the excitement of programs wanting him to be part of their future.

“My first offer was basketball. My first football offer was from Buffalo. Oregon was like first big school. I wasn’t shocked at all. I actually liked this. I more I started putting the work in and then the season happened. I had an okay sophomore year and then after the camps and all that. I went to 7 on 7 and I had like this crazy jump and it went viral. After that, I continued to get offers. It was like five offers, it turned to 10, then 15, and 20. I ended up with like 48, I want to say.”

Unsurprisingly, National Signing Day wasn’t easy for Drelon Miller. With nearly 50 offers on the table, narrowing down the list and deciding where to spend the next chapter of his career was no simple task. Powerhouse programs like USC, Texas A&M, and several others were all in the mix, each presenting compelling opportunities.

But in the end, Drelon leaned on his faith and trusted both himself and the Lord to guide his decision. That trust led him to choose Colorado and Deion Sanders over the rest. Looking back, it was the right call for both him and the program.

Now in Boulder, he is poised to take on a bigger role in Colorado’s offense. With his talent, athleticism, and the opportunity in front of him, he has a chance to emerge as one of the Buffaloes’ key playmakers in 2025.

Miller is poised to become one of the faces of the Colorado program, but he’s not feeling any pressure. Football is in his DNA. It’s all he has ever known, and it’s what he’s been doing since he was a kid. Now, he’s ready to give everything he has to the team over the next three years.

His goal is simple: to make the fans proud and earn their love and respect, just like Travis Hunter did before him.