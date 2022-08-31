After Paying Alex Leatherwood $7.9M, Las Vegas Raiders Are Retaining Exactly 0 1st Round Draft Picks Since 2018

The Las Vegas Raiders pathetic first round draft picks robbed them of boasting a perennial contender.

From 2019 to 2021, the Las Vegas Raiders had 6 (!!) first round draft picks. Over the span of 3 years, the Raiders averaged 2 first round picks per year and came out with the most disappointing result. This scrutiny comes with the Raiders waiving their first round pick from just last year.

They were able to accrue these picks by trading away Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. Upon not being able to agree on a contract extension for the star linebacker, the Raiders traded him for 2 first round picks.

In 2019, the Raiders seemed to have found their franchise quarterback in Derek Carr who was still getting better. Carr was putting up gaudy stats but the wins were not translating onto the standings.

In order to fix this, new coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock decided to completely change the offensive scheme and personnel.

Also Read: $250 million Peyton Manning was accused of using doping drug HGH by his former pharmacist and having it mailed to his wife Ashley Thompson

6 1st round picks with no impactful players; the Mayock special

Firstly, with their 3 first round picks in 2019, Mayock drafted defensive end Clelin Ferrell at No. 4, Josh Jacobs at No. 24, and Jonathan Abram at No. 27. Most notably, the NFL world was in shock as the Ferrell pick was considered a huge reach.

Almost impossible to draft less effectively than the Raiders from 2019-2021. https://t.co/5rXui23JDf — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 31, 2022

Looking back, that might have been the most successful draft class of Mayock’s career. This is not something to be happy at however, as all 3 have had their 5th year option declined.

Ferrell is considered to be a bust and the other two are barely hanging onto their starting positions. The next year, Mayock drafted Henry Ruggs III before star WRs like Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, and Brandon Aiyuk.

This past season, Ruggs was convicted of rash driving and killed someone in an accident. Ruggs is currently serving time in prison. Similarly, their second first round pick of that year, Damon Arnette, has been cut by multiple teams after being seen with guns.

And coming to their most recent draft selection, the Raiders reached heavily once again on offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. Leatherwood was projected as a second or even third round player whom the Raiders drafted in the first.

Leatherwood was waived today in the cut to 53. He was an atrocious lineman who could not pass nor run block well. If Carr and the Raiders want to compete for a ring, they are going to have to pray their 2022 draft class pans out better.

Also Read: Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson open the door to their old home for $36 million after settling into Denver