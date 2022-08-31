NFL

After Paying Alex Leatherwood $7.9M, Las Vegas Raiders Are Retaining Exactly 0 1st Round Draft Picks Since 2018

Las Vegas Raiders Are Retaining Exactly 0 1st Round Draft Picks Since 2018 after waiving $7.9M paid Alex Leatherwood
Jayanth Gorantla

Previous Article
Tom Brady’s wedding celebrations were marred by gunshots resulting in $10,000 fine and prison time
Next Article
Caribbean Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures: CPL 2022 venues and match list
NFL Latest News
Las Vegas Raiders Are Retaining Exactly 0 1st Round Draft Picks Since 2018 after waiving $7.9M paid Alex Leatherwood
After Paying Alex Leatherwood $7.9M, Las Vegas Raiders Are Retaining Exactly 0 1st Round Draft Picks Since 2018

The Las Vegas Raiders pathetic first round draft picks robbed them of boasting a perennial…