Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson open the door to their old home for $36 million after settling into Denver

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson have settled into the Denver area now, and they’re looking to sell their old home for $36 million.

Wilson is a Seahawks superhero. He won a Super Bowl with the franchise, and he kept them competitive for several seasons when they had no business being that competitive.

He can do it all. He can throw the deep ball, he can limit his turnovers, and he’s an excellent runner when he needs to be. However, things came to a head this offseason, and in the end, the Seahawks traded Wilson and a pick away for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and Shelby Harris along with five picks.

He’s ready to take a Broncos roster that’s been competitive for the last few years everywhere except the quarterback position. Now that they have someone of Wilson’s pedigree at the helm, they could make a real run in the playoffs. Wilson is signed to a 4-year, $140 million contract, and he has a net worth of $165 million.

Also Read: Lamar Jackson got himself a special $100,000 gift honoring his iconic ‘leap over defender’ play

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson list their Seattle mansion for $36 million

Now that Wilson is a Denver Bronco, he’s ready to move on from his Seattle life with Ciara Wilson. The couple have listed their Seattle area mansion for $36 million.

They purchased the mansion for $6.7 million in 2015, and now, they’re looking to net as much as six times the profit. The mansion has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a cinema, a dance studio, a “Hollywood-worthy glam room”, and an elevator that goes three floors.

The property spans 11,000 acres.

Russell Wilson’s 11,000 acre Bellevue mansion appears to be up for sale. It could potentially be yours for just $36M. (📷 via @realtordotcom ) pic.twitter.com/cJ954qTXKL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 12, 2022

Who is Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara Wilson?

Ciara Wilson has found her own success outside the sporting industry. She’s an R&B singer and songwriter, a model, and a dancer. She started her career with a group called Hearsay, and now, she’s pursuing a solo path.

Ciara earned four nominations at the 2006 Grammy’s and her album ‘Ciara: The Evolution’ earned the top spot in US charts. She has 32.7 million followers on Instagram, and she’s the CEO of Entertainer and Beauty Marks Entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Ciara Wilson has a net worth of $20 million.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes’ 50-year-old mother was shocked by almost ‘same age’ Tom Brady running riot on the football field