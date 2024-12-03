“All JSU Had to Do Was Follow the Blueprint”: Deion Sanders Fans Claim Jackson State’s 10–2 Season Is a Result of the Coach Prime Effect

The Jackson State Tigers football team is at the top of SWAC East, just days away from the title game against the Southern University Jaguars. JSU will enter the matchup with a team spearheaded by the SWAC Coach of the Year, SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, and SWAC Freshman of the Year. Clearly, they are doing well, however, fans believe it was Deion Sanders who nudged the program in the right direction.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one such fan shared a snapshot of the SWAC East standings, where Deion Sanders’ former team dominates, and second-place Florida A&M is far from catching up. JSU is undefeated in the SWAC (8-0), with an overall 10-2 record. Very Impressive! The netizen named Charlie, who shared the screenshot, claims that it’s Deion’s doing, whatever state JSU finds itself in.

Refuting all the criticism Sanders faced for leaving an HBCU program and moving to Colorado, Charlie says, “Deion doesn’t leave a team to crash and burn, he builds them up and they maintain success.”

While it’s been two years since Deion left for Boulder, and it took a year and a 7-4 record (third in SWAC East) for JSU to return to the top, fans surprisingly agree that Deion is the catalyst for this success. Or, should we say, not so surprisingly? Either way, fans are adamant that Sanders laid out the “blueprint” that became the team’s success, and things like these are being suppressed by the media.

“Blueprint was laid out, all JSU had to do was follow the blueprint. Glad TC got them boys rockin still,” one such fan wrote.

Some fans, however, only partially agree that Deion had anything to do with where JSU is today.

Several of them, meanwhile, weren’t on the same page about Deion taking the JSU program to the top. They pointed out that the now-Colorado head coach took all the top players from his former school to Colorado when he moved, essentially crippling the program. They also added that it was head coach TC Taylor who got the program out of that pit and led JSU back to the top. Not Deion.

If TC Taylor wins the title game next Saturday, something Sanders, too, achieved in his second year, the current head coach will be able to step out of the shadow of his predecessor.

The hotly anticipated matchup will kick off at 1 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. You can tune in on ESPN to catch it from the comfort of your home.