“You Can’t Be Trolling Your Own Brother”: Shedeur Sanders Responds to Shilo Trolling Him for His Speeding Tickets

When you’re Deion Sanders’ sons, privilege and athletic genes aren’t the only things passed down; the media spotlight comes along with it. And for brothers Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, that spotlight sometimes turns into a stage for classic sibling jabs. Especially when one gives the other the perfect material to work with.

And that’s exactly what happened recently when the Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback found himself the subject of not one but two speeding tickets in the span of a month.

The first came on June 6, when Sanders was caught going nearly 30 mph over the limit in Medina, Ohio. The second, more serious offense occurred early Tuesday morning on I-71 North in Strongsville, where he was cited for driving 101 mph in a 60-mph zone.

With headlines swirling and critics quick to reignite concerns over Shedeur Sanders’ maturity — concerns that likely contributed to his surprising fall to the fifth round in the NFL Draft — there was one voice guaranteed to turn up: Shilo Sanders, his older brother and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety.

In his latest vlog, Shilo couldn’t help but clown Shedeur in classic older-brother fashion. “I know we out here in Tampa, we got to be careful crossing the street,” Shilo said with a grin. “Especially if Shedeur is out here.”

The jab instantly went viral. But while the internet laughed, Shedeur kept his cool, meeting the roast with equal parts humor and reflection.

“C’mon bro. You can’t be trolling your own brother,” Shedeur said with a smirk when asked about Shilo’s comment. “The situation wasn’t funny, but how he said it was.”

Shedeur Addresses Shilo “C’mon bro. You can’t be trolling your own brother. The situation wasn’t funny, but how he said it was” ️ @ShedeurSanders @ShiloSanders https://t.co/MrB82jbOu8 pic.twitter.com/hl0RiqEiNg — JaKi (@JaKiTruth) June 24, 2025

It was the kind of exchange only brothers can get away with: playful but not dismissive. And to his credit, Shedeur didn’t deflect blame for the incidents either.

Speaking at David Njoku’s celebrity softball game, he directly addressed the criticism that followed. “I’ve made some wrong choices, personally. I can own up to them,” he said. “I’ve made some not great choices. I learn from it.”

With the regular season approaching and a wide-open QB competition looming in Cleveland, Sanders knows that every off-field misstep will be magnified. And in a franchise that’s already endured its share of headlines, from Johnny Manziel to Deshaun Watson, the tolerance for repeat issues is razor thin.

Still, these speeding tickets don’t have to define him. Because, as Shedeur Sanders’ own words suggest, what matters now is how he responds. So, for now, it seems he’s taken the first step by owning up, laughing a little, and preparing to move forward. Even if that means bracing for more of Shilo’s public comedy specials along the way.