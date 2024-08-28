“Always in a Hurry”: Nick Saban Opens Up on Realization About His Coaching Life After Retirement

Longtime Alabama coach Nick Saben is set to start a stress-free football season for the first time in almost half a century. While it will be odd to see him not on the sidelines shouting cues to the players, it looks like the legendary coach has settled nicely into his new life.

In an appearance on the ‘Triple Option’ podcast, Saban was asked about his life after retirement. He revealed that for over 50 years football was the only thing in his mind and everything he did was around it. Only now did he realize that he was “always in a hurry”:

“Always in a hurry to do the next thing. Always in a hurry to get wherever I was going because it was something you had to do. Whether it’s go see a recruit, get ready for practice, prepare for a game, whatever it was.”

The former Alabama coach explained that it took him retiring to realize that he was living a fast-paced life with no time for non-football things. And not having that sort of stress is something he’s now enjoying. Meanwhile, he is prioritizing his personal life and enjoying some quality time with his wife.

In another media interaction, he was asked about the possibility of returning for an ‘experimental’ commissioner of college football role, he just shook his head and deferred to his wife: “You need to ask Miss Terry.”

The long-time HC might not be actively involved in the world of college football now but that doesn’t mean he has stopped working.

Saban’ life after retirement

The legendary head coach, who held an iron grip on the Alabama football program for five decades, is now working as an analyst for College GameDay on ESPN and makes regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show.

This off-field work is something that keeps him busy while giving him ample time to enjoy retirement. He said on the podcast:

“I retired from coaching, but I didn’t really retire from working because I do enjoy having something to do all the time.”

The former head coach still has an office at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where athletic director Greg Byrne describes his position as an “advisor.” So while he’s not the head coach in Alabama, his presence is still felt.

Beginning with the 2024 season, he will also take on the role of a college football analyst for ESPN’s College GameDay.

Saban saw the evolution of college football over the last 50 years but managed to stay ahead of the curve. Now, as an analyst, he’s bringing a unique perspective to the game.