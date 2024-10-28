mobile app bar

“I Don’t Know What’s Going On There in Carolina”: Bryce Young’s Anonymous Alabama Coach Throws Panthers Under the Bus

Sneha Singh
Published

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers are having an abysmal season, being able to scrape just one victory in the past eight weeks. With Bryce Young as their quarterback, the former No. 1 pick has come under fire for his consistently poor performance. However, his former college coach can’t wrap his head around the situation, arguing that Carolina isn’t the right fit for him.

Despite a comparatively decent performance by the signal caller, Carolina suffered yet another loss against the Broncos, and the athlete’s former mentor, who shall remain nameless, argued that the organization was the issue. According to a recent report by Dianna Russini, the anonymous Alabama coach is surprised by Young’s performance and wonders what’s going wrong with his draft team.

Pointing out the quarterback’s skills and football IQ, the coach also believes the 23-year-old might need a new setup.

The coach’s words do hold some truth, as Bryce balled out in college every time he took the field. It’s no wonder the Crimson Tide signal-caller was drafted first overall in the 2023 Draft. Accolades like the Heisman Trophy and AP College Football Player of the Year further demonstrate his quarterbacking prowess. However, he couldn’t recreate that same magic in Carolina, with the team finishing 2-15 in his rookie year.

Then, in the 2024 season, the QB was benched in favor of Andy Dalton, following the Panthers’ dismal start. However, with the veteran QB injured with a thumb sprain, Bryce got to start against the Denver Broncos last Sunday. He managed to amass 224 yards, two touchdowns, and completing 24 out of 37 passes.

Considering that Bryce did his part in the matchup, there were several fans who sympathized with the quarterback and agreed with the Alabama coach’s statement. But there were also those who weren’t on the same page.

Is Bryce Young another Baker Mayfield?

Under Russini’s report, many Panthers supporters argued that it’s the team’s ownership to blame for their lackluster performance year after year, not just the quarterback. The team hasn’t made a playoff appearance since 2017, and their record is the worst in the league under the new ownership of David Tepper, who took over in 2018.

Another fan compared Young‘s situation to Baker Mayfield’s, who was benched six games into his starting year. He later went on to become the poster boy of the Buccaneers, even leading the team to the playoffs last year.

There were some fans who didn’t shy away from taking a jab or two at the Panthers’ QB. They argued that college success doesn’t guarantee success in the NFL, and Bryce is proof of that.

With the season reaching the midpoint, it’s high time the Carolina Panthers pull up their socks to better their 1-7 record. As for Bryce, the young quarterback is in need of a solid comeback to wash away his tag of a ‘draft bust,’ be it with his draft team or elsewhere.

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush.

