Amari Cooper Once Revealed Which Hobby of His Aids Him in Staying “3 Steps Ahead” of Rivals

Amari Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is one of the best in the game. While he remains low-key, he is one of the best receivers in the league. And apart from the work he puts in on the field, there is one thing he does off it, that has helped him stay “three steps ahead of the defensive back from sticking” him.

During his “10 Things I Can’t Live Without” interview with GQ, Cooper revealed that he takes a portable chess board everywhere with him and that it is his most cherished hobby. He revealed how he has been able to incorporate rules of chess on the gridiron, emphasizing being “3 steps ahead of the opponent.” He detailed,

“I don’t ever wanna give away any tips about what route I am going to be running, or anything like that so. I am an avid chess player…When I got into the league, my rookie year, 2015, I really picked it back up because a couple of my teammates were playing.”

Cooper has always been known for his deception on the field, and it all comes from his mastery of the game of chess. Apart from carrying his chessboard everywhere, he’s been known to play chess on his phone at any given opportunity.

He fueled his love for chess and competition during his time with the Raiders, where he found Rod Streater, and fell even more in love with the game. As he was setting rookie records, he wanted to get as good as Streater at chess and beat him. And he did. And while he couldn’t defeat Streater in any official games, he did once defeat a teammate in an NFL-wide chess tournament.

Amari Cooper’s Chess Exploits

The WR participated in Chess.com’s 2022 rendition of the Blitzchamps, pitting six NFL all-stars against each other over the chess board.

The participants were divided into two groups of three and played a double round-robin. The top two finishers from each group advanced to the championship bracket, while the lower-ranked players entered the consolation bracket for a chance at redemption.

In Pool A, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper excelled, securing victories in both of his matches against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

However, Awuzie triumphed over Cooper in the final round and won the Championship, in a 2-0 victory.