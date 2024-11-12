Amari Cooper Out for Six Weeks? Sam LaPorta to Miss Week 11? Injury Analyst Provides Crucial Updates

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) congratulates Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) for scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Week 10 of the 2024 NFL campaign finally offered fans a bit of a reprieve from what has been a horrific run of injuries. There were still some notable names harmed, but most will make returns later this year. More recent Sundays have not proved as fortunate.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (wrist) hasn’t played since Week 8. Josh Allen’s chances of beating Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs would take a huge hit if he’s unable to suit up. At the moment, Cooper’s availability is uncertain. On Monday, injury analyst Dr. Nav Singh Badesha reported Cooper’s bone may still need time to heal, but that he could possibly face the Chiefs.

“[Cooper’s] cast suggests possible simple wrist fracture. Initial bone healing average is three-to-four weeks. Can be played through… [will have] projected performance dip. Worst case [is] four-to-six weeks out.”

The rest of the AFC needs the Bills to win on Sunday. If they don’t, Kansas City’s grip on the conference’s No. 1 seed will become almost impenetrable.

The Detroit Lions (8-1) currently hold the NFC’s No. 1 seed. In Week 10, they overcame five Jared Goff interceptions and tight end Sam LaPorta’s AC sprain to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.

Badesha thinks LaPorta has a chance to avoid missing game time:

“Average [recovery] is one-to-two weeks. Often played through with an injection, but with a 10%-to-20% production dip and high re-injury risk.”

Detroit is a 13-point favorite over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in Week 11. Their large projected victory could lead them to rest LaPorta to ensure he’s healthy for the more important matchups the Lions will have later this season.

Who else was injured in Week 10?

The Bills may not have Amari Cooper versus Kansas City. If they don’t, tight end Dalton Kincaid’s presence will carry even heavier weight in their gameplan.

However, Kincaid left Buffalo’s game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a knee injury. He made a brief third-quarter return but exited for good after two additional snaps. Badesha believes Kincaid could battle the Chiefs if his injury isn’t too severe.

“Best case: bone bruise. With or without bursitis, [he] has [a] chance to play Week 11. If mild PCL sprain, average recovery is two weeks.”

Things in Jacksonville are dire. Franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence missed Week 10 with a Grade 3 ACL sprain and watched his Jaguars lose a game to the Minnesota Vikings. Badesha related his injury to another one an AFC South quarterback absorbed last year:

“Surgery is [the] most reliable outcome. No deficit or re-injury risk increase projected. Similar [injury] to Anthony Richardson’s in 2023.”

In such a lost season, Lawrence going under the knife and healing up for 2025 feels like the Jags’ best course of action.

Elsewhere, a pair of fantasy superstars should be able to play in Week 11. Vikings running back Aaron Jones (rib/chest) finished the team’s win on Sunday. An absence against the Tennessee Titans, at this point, is unlikely.

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) nearly played versus Detroit on Sunday. Another week of recovery – barring a setback – is all he needs to take the field in Week 11. He will almost assuredly be active for Houston’s in-state meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.