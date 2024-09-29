Amari Cooper’s $700,000 Military Truck Boasts Features Like Bulletproof Tires

While many players in the NFL boast a garage full of Ferraris and Bugattis, nothing comes close to Amari Cooper’s $700,000 military truck. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver brought home a fully loaded Rezvani Vengeance SUV in 2023, and it boasts some mind-blowing features.

Rezvani is a brand known for making tactical vehicles, and Amari was one of the first customers of their top-of-the-line Vengeance SUV. He picked a SWAT blue color that looks straight out of a video game.

The next-gen car is based on a Cadillac Escalade and comes with three-row seats to accommodate seven people, plush interiors, a panoramic sunroof, and a robust infotainment system.

What makes the car stand out is its security packages — the company offered multiple add-ons to turn it into a dystopian machine. Its top variant included bulletproof tires, a reinforced structure, raised wheels, bulletproof glasses, bomb protection, and a military-inspired body pack.

The car also comes with bulletproof vests, helmets, hypothermia kits, and gas masks for the passengers. Why a 30-year-old NFL player needs this much protection, we couldn’t tell you.

Amari Cooper drives an updated version of the Batmobile. That thing is sweet pic.twitter.com/M99L9r4Zik — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) October 26, 2023

Amari may be splurging on luxurious items now, but one of the first things he did after joining the league was surprise his mother with a new car and a house.

Cooper commemorates his mom

Before making it big, Cooper grew up in Miami, Florida, where he lived with his mother, Michelle Green. She was a single mother and juggled multiple jobs to raise her son. In an interview, Cooper also revealed that his family never owned a car and had barely any money growing up.

Cooper was a rising football star during his high school days, and his mother worked hard to take care of him before he moved to Alabama for college.

After a record-breaking performance for the Alabama Crimson Tide that earned him unanimous All-American honors, he was selected by the Oakland franchise (now the Las Vegas Raiders) as the fourth overall pick in the draft. This is the break Amari and his mother needed.

He received a $22.7 million rookie deal and spent a significant portion of it to gift Michelle a new house and a brand-new Land Rover. His mother had always supported his football career, and when Amari got his chance, this was a small gesture from him to express his gratitude.