mobile app bar

Amari Cooper’s $700,000 Military Truck Boasts Features Like Bulletproof Tires

Mrinal Kuniyal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Amari Cooper’s $700,000 Military Truck Boasts Features Like Bulletproof Tires

Aug 4, 2024; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While many players in the NFL boast a garage full of Ferraris and Bugattis, nothing comes close to Amari Cooper’s $700,000 military truck. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver brought home a fully loaded Rezvani Vengeance SUV in 2023, and it boasts some mind-blowing features.

Rezvani is a brand known for making tactical vehicles, and Amari was one of the first customers of their top-of-the-line Vengeance SUV. He picked a SWAT blue color that looks straight out of a video game.

The next-gen car is based on a Cadillac Escalade and comes with three-row seats to accommodate seven people, plush interiors, a panoramic sunroof, and a robust infotainment system.

What makes the car stand out is its security packages — the company offered multiple add-ons to turn it into a dystopian machine. Its top variant included bulletproof tires, a reinforced structure, raised wheels, bulletproof glasses, bomb protection, and a military-inspired body pack.

The car also comes with bulletproof vests, helmets, hypothermia kits, and gas masks for the passengers. Why a 30-year-old NFL player needs this much protection, we couldn’t tell you.

Amari may be splurging on luxurious items now, but one of the first things he did after joining the league was surprise his mother with a new car and a house.

Cooper commemorates his mom

Before making it big, Cooper grew up in Miami, Florida, where he lived with his mother, Michelle Green. She was a single mother and juggled multiple jobs to raise her son. In an interview, Cooper also revealed that his family never owned a car and had barely any money growing up.

Cooper was a rising football star during his high school days, and his mother worked hard to take care of him before he moved to Alabama for college.

After a record-breaking performance for the Alabama Crimson Tide that earned him unanimous All-American honors, he was selected by the Oakland franchise (now the Las Vegas Raiders) as the fourth overall pick in the draft. This is the break Amari and his mother needed.

He received a $22.7 million rookie deal and spent a significant portion of it to gift Michelle a new house and a brand-new Land Rover. His mother had always supported his football career, and when Amari got his chance, this was a small gesture from him to express his gratitude.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Mrinal Kuniyal

Mrinal Kuniyal

Mrinal is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. He has been covering Football with various other sports like NASCAR, MLB and MMA since 2020. He became a lifetime football fan after witnessing the unreal on-field connection of Brady and Grok during their last season together. One of the major highlights of his journey was an interaction with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin about his magical run in Superbowl XXVII. In his free time, he enjoys reading science fiction.

Read more from Mrinal Kuniyal

Share this article

Don’t miss these