Amidst QB Contest With Bo Nix, Zach Wilson Pays Emergency Visit To His Grandpa Who Is Hospitalized After a Freak Accident

Zach Wilson’s tumultuous time in New York ended when the Jets traded him to the Broncos, giving the former BYU man a fresh start. Despite intense competition for places in Denver, there is still a belief that Wilson has a good chance of bagging the QB1 spot alongside rookie Bo Nix, despite his lackluster performances since entering the NFL as a first-round pick.

Advertisement

Well, despite the competition for places with the Broncos, Zach hasn’t stopped making time for his family. He recently flew to visit his maternal grandfather who was admitted to the hospital after falling and shattering his hip. Zach’s mother, Lisa shared the news on Instagram, posting a story about her father’s condition.

The whole family including Zach, came together to support his grandfather during this difficult time. They gathered around his hospital bed, doing their best to entertain and uplift his spirits. Wilson was seen standing next to his grandmother, offering his sympathies and support.

During the first week of the OTAs, Sean Payton referred to his QBs as “Orphan Dogs”. By this, he meant that this group of shot-callers wasn’t highly sought after but he was willing to take a chance on them. He believes that with better coaching, they are capable of winning games.

However, Payton hasn’t rushed to name his starting QB and is allowing them to compete by affording them equal opportunities. Wilson, alongside Nix and Stidham, has been getting reps with the first team. Barring an interception, he moved the ball in the first OTAs.

However, things haven’t progressed so well since the first week of the OTA as Wilson continues to make the same mistakes.

Zach Wilson Has Been Giving His Best in the Practice

Wilson has battling it out hard for that elusive QB1 spot in Denver. All three QBs are young. Even though Zach and Stidham have NFL experience under their belts, they still have to beat out the competition if they want a shot at the starting job. This is a great sign for the former Jets QB.

However, reports from last week of the OTAs paint Wilson in a bad light. As per the Denver Post, things didn’t go his way, especially with the media attending the practices with him as the starting offense. He struggled during 11v11s, spiking his first throw before throwing an incompletion on his 2nd attempt. Moreover, with the defense putting pressure on him from the middle, he threw the ball into the double coverage and was picked off.

Wilson is falling behind and making rookie mistakes. With Nix and Stidham performing better than him, he is currently third in the pecking order. However, there is still a long way to go before the start of the season.

While no one expected Zach to immediately excel under Payton, he will have to elevate his game if he wants to start the season as QB1. Although the Jets’ poor offensive line contributed to his struggles, one major flaw in Wilson’s game has been his inability to make quick decisions.

He often held the ball longer than necessary, which won’t work well in Sean Payton’s system, which relies on short, quick passes, something Bo Nix has been executing efficiently. The upcoming months will be a crucial test for Zach Wilson as he strives to revive his career.