2025 NFL Draft Countdown: Reddit Users Compare Cam Ward to Miami Dolphins QB After Dime Throw at Pro Day

The NFL Combine gives prospects a chance to showcase their skills in front of teams and scouts, often boosting their draft stock. Pro Days serve a similar purpose, particularly for players who didn’t receive a Combine invite or who were overlooked by teams. However, even many Combine participants opt to take part in their Pro Days, especially for the physical drills they may have skipped in Indianapolis.

Advertisement

While these workouts can help prospects, they can also create a misleading perception of a player’s true talent—as seen with Zach Wilson in 2021. With Cam Ward dropping dimes to his receivers at his Pro Day, is history repeating itself?

In one viral clip, he showcased his ability to throw on the move—rolling left and launching a 55-yard fadeaway pass that drew plenty of praise. However, it didn’t take long for comparisons to surface.

Wilson pulled off a similar throw at his Pro Day, rolling left and firing a 60-yard strike across his body, hitting his receiver in stride. His throw was even more impressive in terms of distance, yet his NFL career has proven that flashy Pro Day highlights don’t always translate to on-field success.

Reddit users were quick to shut down the hype, pointing to Wilson’s failed NFL transition as proof that these flashy Pro Day throws are meaningless. They argued that no quarterback is making these passes in live action, especially against NFL safeties. One fan summed it up perfectly: “Annual tradition of gassing up Pro Day throws. I wonder how many people hyping this up would actually want Zach Wilson as their QB lol.”

Others dismissed the videos as misleading, calling them “dumb” because quarterbacks are throwing with zero pressure. As one user bluntly pointed out if Ward tries this in an actual game, it’s an interception waiting to happen.

Others said,

Zach Wilson’s Pro Day heroics cemented his status as the No. 2 overall pick, with the Jets believing they had found their franchise quarterback. But once he hit the NFL field, things unraveled quickly. While he showed occasional flashes of talent, he often looked overwhelmed and out of place. However, some of his struggles can be attributed to playing for the Jets—a team with a track record of failing young quarterbacks.

Both Geno Smith and Sam Darnold have proven that a supportive environment, strong coaching, and a talented roster can completely change a quarterback’s trajectory. If Wilson ever gets another shot in the right system—with a solid O-line and good playcalling—he might finally show the ability that made him a star at BYU. But so far, he is a bust.

This serves as a cautionary tale for Cam Ward and the hype surrounding him. Some are already projecting him as the No. 1 overall pick, but if he lands in the wrong situation, it won’t take long before the Zach Wilson comparisons start rolling in—and not in a good way