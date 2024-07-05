Analyst Jokes About Dak Prescott’s Walking Boot: “Tom Brady is 40 Plus! He Ain’t Running With Those On”

An NFL player wearing a walking boot weeks before the start of the season will always make headlines. But in Dak Prescott’s case, as seen in a photo tweeted by Spanish-language sportscaster Juan Carlos Vasquez, the news gets amplified because he is the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback. The QB was spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, wearing a boot on his right foot.

Everyone invested in football, especially Cowboys fans, can’t help but raise questions about his physical status and be fearful about his training camp availability. But even before FS1’s ‘Speak’ panelists discussed this topic in detail, NFL analyst and former running LeSean McCoy made fun of what Prescott wore on his other foot.

“Yeah, a quarterback wearing that. I mean, God, Tom Brady is 40 plus! He ain’t running with those on.”

McCoy asked to have the photo flashed again on the big monitor and speculated if he was wearing a shoe from Toms or Vans on the other foot. The Philadelphia Eagles’ all-time leading rusher ridiculed Dak Prescott, who has earned $162.3 million throughout his career, for his questionable footwear choice. The six-time Pro Bowler implied that Brady, the older of the two quarterbacks, had more style.

.@CutOnDime25 isn't worried about Dak wearing a walking boot, but he is worried about what he's wearing on the other foot. 😅 pic.twitter.com/of9kjL4Qmn — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) July 4, 2024

McCoy stayed in this train of thought by referencing Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders’ immortal quote, “You look good, you play good.” The two-time All-Pro running back added his spin, saying that the Cowboys will pay well if Prescott plays well. It’s a sideswipe to the lack of urgency on the part of the Cowboys to offer their starter a contract extension he deserves.

While it’s uncertain when Prescott suffered the injury, he dealt with a foot sprain that required him to wear a walking boot. Interestingly, he wore a boot on his ankle that limited him to five games in 2020 due to a compound fracture. Kidding aside, McCoy isn’t concerned about Prescott in a walking boot because it’s still early July, and training camp won’t start for about three weeks.

McCoy Not Worried About Dak Prescott Wearing a Boot

After training camp, he will have another month to recover before the regular season starts. Prescott has all the time in the world to recover from the minor sprain, and the boot is a precautionary measure not to aggravate the injury.

“It’s early. We’re in what, offseason? We’re in July. I mean, guys are now hanging out, probably had a cocktail, and he’s going on the boat to hang out. It’s a lot of time to get himself prepared for this season.”

Not long after this discussion on ‘Speak,’ a source told ESPN’s Todd Archer that Dak Prescott isn’t wearing the walking boot anymore. Likewise, the foot sprain won’t affect his availability at the Cowboys training camp, which starts on July 25.

Meanwhile, McCoy’s fellow panelist, Emmanuel Acho, could not care less about Prescott’s minor injury. What he pointed out, though, is the perception that the optic sends to everyone who sees the photo. J

oy Taylor sees this optic as no big deal, and Prescott is doing what he should to protect the injured foot. Finally, Ric Bucher said that Prescott’s injury is a concern by pointing out his recent injury history.

In addition to the ankle fracture and dislocation in 2020, Dak Prescott also dealt with shoulder, calf, and thumb injuries in 2021 and 2022. Playing all Cowboys games last year is a good sign that he’s healthy and hopefully, he will remain so during the upcoming season. After all, he’s got a lot riding on this season.