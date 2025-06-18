Months After Snubbing Dak Prescott in Top 10 QB List, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Now Snubs Joe Burrow in His Top 5

Months ago, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs landed in the spotlight — and faced plenty of backlash — after snubbing Dak Prescott in their list of top QBs in the league. Despite being his teammates, the two decided to be open and honest with their picks, and Dak didn’t even make the cut. It was pretty shocking, to say the least.

But now, months later, Diggs seems to have learned his lesson. He’s dropped a new top 5 NFL QB list.

And while he didn’t forget to include his teammate this time around, the newer list was arguably even more egregious than the first. For context, Diggs’ original list had Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts on it. But not this one.

“I’m gonna go Dak [Prescott], Aaron Rodgers, Jayden Daniels- no order, this is in no order. [Patrick] Mahomes, Lamar [Jackson], and I have to put CJ [Stroud] in there, he’s tough,” Diggs said via N3onOnYT.

Not only did Dak make the list, but surprisingly, CJ Stroud found his way onto it as well. It’s puzzling, considering the poor sophomore campaign the former second overall pick had last year.

Perhaps Diggs was just trying to give a safe PR answer and avoid the kind of scrutiny he got last time.

#Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ranks Jayden Daniels in his top 5 current QBs in the NFL (:@N3onOnYT) pic.twitter.com/V6aZLozX1e — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 18, 2025

Furthermore, where is Joe Burrow? He just led the league in touchdown passes, yards per game, and completions. There’s no way any Top 5 list can be taken seriously without Burrow on it. Also, the league MVP, Josh Allen, is calling on the other line.

At least there was some consistency in how Diggs ranked his new list compared to the old one. Players like Mahomes, Daniels, and Lamar made it both times. And we get that he had to throw Dak a bone with his selection. But we could’ve done without the Rodgers legacy pick — the question was Top 5 QBs right now, and A-Rod isn’t anywhere close to that.

Naturally, when the fans on Twitter saw the clip, they couldn’t fathom how horrible Diggs’ list was on the fly.

“Rodgers & Dak over Allen is nasty work lol but at least he knows Jayden is HIM,” one wrote.

“Agree with JD [being on the list], but that’s a terrible top 5,” another commented.

“DAK PRESCOTT IS NOT A TOP 5 QUARTERBACK IN THE NFL… NFL PLAYERS CLEARLY HAVE BRAIN DAMAGE,” someone screamed.

Another fan pointed out how impressive it is that Daniels made both the first and last lists. “That’s a lot of respect for JD5 cause he didn’t even play against him,” they pointed out.

That’s a lot of respect for JD5 cause he didnt even play against him — @ (@CommanderPawPaw) June 18, 2025

All in all, fans were stunned by Diggs’ list. There were clear oversights and egregious missteps. But that’s the hard part about creating a list on the fly like he did.

If Diggs had time to sit, think, and look at some stats, he’d probably come up with a much better ranking. But he’s an NFL cornerback rehabbing from a brutal — and now recurring — ACL injury, and a father when he’s not working.

In other words, Diggs has a lot on his plate, and there’s not always time to thoroughly analyze the NFL landscape. Don’t you agree?