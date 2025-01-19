Andy Reid on the Verge of Matching Bill Belichick as the Chiefs Look Ahead to Ravens vs. Bills Matchup

It was another victorious day for Andy Reid at Arrowhead as the Kansas City Chiefs secured a 23-14 win over the Houston Texans, booking a spot in the AFC Championship game next week. Patrick Mahomes, Kareem Hunt, and Travis Kelce each found the end zone, while the Chiefs’ defense held strong, sacking CJ Stroud eight times.

Advertisement

Following the Chiefs’ victory, comparisons between Reid and Bill Belichick began circulating on social media. NFL insider Albert Breer pointed out that the upcoming conference championship on January 26 will be Reid’s 12th appearance in the game—just one shy of Belichick’s record of 13.

The Chiefs are going to their seventh straight AFC title game—one short of the Patriots’ record of eight. And this will be Andy Reid’s 12th conference title game, which is just one short of Bill Belichick’s record of 13. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 19, 2025

For fans drawing parallels between the Chiefs and Patriots, another interesting stat emerged after the game: the Chiefs under coach Reid are now headed to their seventh consecutive AFC title game, just one short of the Patriots’ record of eight.

These stats highlight the Chiefs’ rise to power since Andy Reid partnered with Patrick Mahomes following the 2017 Draft. The two have built a dynasty that mirrors the success story of the New England Patriots, with a golden opportunity to achieve something the Patriots never did: a three-peat.

With the Chiefs following the Patriots’ winning trajectory, the comparisons between Reid and Belichick are inevitable. While Belichick still holds the edge, Reid is closing the gap fast.

In his 33-year coaching career, Belichick recorded 333 career victories—second only to Don Shula’s 347 wins (including regular season and playoffs). Belichick led the Patriots to nine AFC Championship appearances, winning six Super Bowls, a GOAT-level achievement for any coach.

In contrast, Andy Reid notched his 300th career win against the Texans tonight. Thanks to a five-year, $100 million deal, Reid has until 2029 to surpass Belichick and Shula’s records. And with Belichick now focused on college football, Reid faces no immediate competition.

However, Reid’s ultimate goal is likely to match or surpass Belichick’s six Super Bowl wins as head coach of the Patriots. With three championships already under his belt, Reid is determined to secure his fourth this year.

Meanwhile, Reid will turn his attention to the Sunday night showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, where the Chiefs will learn their next opponent for Sunday. Whether it’s Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, one thing is certain—Reid will be ready with a game plan to lead his team into the Conference Championship with eyes set on another Super Bowl.